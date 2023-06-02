Spider-Verse 3 release date, cast, plot, and more news

When is the Spider-Verse 3 release date? It’s a great time to be a Spider-Man fan. We’ve had our first look at the Spider-Man PS5 game, Amy Pascal has confirmed Spider-Man 4’s in development, and the new Spider-Verse movie has just landed in cinemas.

Still, like a hungry predator, we Spider-Man fans always want more. So while we may have loved Spider-Verse 2 (check out our Across the Spider-Verse 2 review here), we’re already wondering about the next film, which should come as no surprise because we’re always thinking about Spider-Man movies.

So when will we next see Miles Morales and the gang? How will they resolve that cliffhanger? Well, don’t worry. We’ve written down everything we know about the Spider-Verse 3 release date, cast, plot, and more so you won’t feel alone in the multiverse. Waring spoilers to follow.

Beyond the Spider-Verse release date

Beyond the Spider-Verse will be released on Friday, March 29, 2024. Yes, you read that right you’ve got less than a year until you see how Miles’s multiverse adventure comes to an end.

If you’re wondering why there’s such a quick turnaround between the films, it’s because Across the Spider-Verse was initially envisioned as one film and then split in two when it became clear that there was just too much story to cram into a single animated movie.

Beyond the Spider-Verse cast

We expect all the major players from Spider-Verse 2 to return. This includes Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, and Oscar Isaacs as Miguel O’Hara.

It’s likely a number of familiar faces from scores the Spider-Verse will come back as well, including but not limited to Jake Johnson’s hapless Peter B. Parker, John Mulaney’s hilarious Spider-Ham, and Kimiko Glenn’s kawaii Peni Parker.

Our speculative Beyond the Spider-Verse cast list:

Shameik Moore as Miles Morales / Spider-Man

Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy / Spider-Woman

Brian Tyree Henry as Jefferson Davis

Luna Lauren Vélez as Rio Morales

Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker / Spider-Man

John Mulaney as Peter Porker / Spider-Ham

Kimiko Glenn as Peni Parker / SP//dr

Nicolas Cage as Peter Parker / Spider-Man Noir

Jason Schwartzman as Dr. Jonathan Ohnn / The Spot

Issa Rae as Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman

Karan Soni as Pavitr Prabhakar / Spider-Man India

Daniel Kaluuya as Hobart “Hobie” Brown / Spider-Punk

Oscar Isaac as Miguel O’Hara / Spider-Man 2099

Greta Lee as Lyla

Mahershala Ali as Aaron Davis

Andy Samberg as Ben Reilly / Scarlet Spider

Will the live-action Spider-Man actors be in Beyond the Spider-Verse?

Well, technically, the live-action Spider-Men already appeared in Across the Spider-Verse, so there’s every chance they’ll pop up again, although that was admittedly archive footage, so we’re not sure it really counts.

Listen, we want to see Andrew, Tobey, and Tom in Spider-Verse as much as the next fan. We just don’t know for certain if they want to spend the rest of their lives slipping into a red and blue onesie for cameos.

What will Beyond the Spider-Verse be about?

Beyond the Spider-Verse will see Miguel and Miles go to war as the two factions of Spider-People put their philosophies to the test. Miguel is certain that for the Spider-Verse to exist, a “canon event” must happen. Specifically, the police captain must always die.

Miles meanwhile believes that’s nonsense and is doing everything in his power to save his dad, who’s about to be made police captain. When we last saw Miles, though, he was in a spot of trouble after being captured by the Earth-42 version of him who’d become The Prowler.

Thankfully Gwen’s put together a ragtag group of Spider-People to save him and stop Miguel’s Spider-Society. We predict Spider-Verse 3 will open with Miles being rescued before he and Gwen recruit more Spideys to his side before (hopefully) proving the error of Miguel’s ways. There’s also the growing threat of The Spot to deal with (I can’t believe that’s a thing I have written).

We’re also likely to see more Spider-Man villains from across the Spider-Verse, and I’m personally pretty certain that Eddie Brock, aka the Lethal Protector Venom, will make an appearance.

Beyond the Spider-Verse trailer

The first Beyond the Spider-Verse trailer is likely to drop in the winter of 2023 ahead of the film’s spring release date.

If you’re desperate to see a little more of the multiverse, why not check out the Spider-Verse 2 trailer below?

Where can I watch Beyond the Spider-Verse?

Beyond the Spider-Verse, like its two predecessors, is going to be a theatrical exclusive, so if you want to watch it, you’ll have to grab your web shooters and swing on over to the cinema.

And that’s everything we know about Spider-Verse 3 for now but don’t worry; we’ve got plenty more spider content for you to enjoy.

We’ve written the usual Across the Spider-Verse ending explained, revealed whether Miles and Gwen get together, explained if Andrew Garfield is in Spider-Verse 2, whether Tobey Maguire’s in Spider-Verse 2, explained the new Prowler, and finally, we have a list of everyone who dies in Across the Spider-Verse.

