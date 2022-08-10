Avengers: Secret Wars release date, plot, cast, and more

When is the Avengers: Secret Wars release date? At San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Marvel movie fans got the news they’d been waiting to hear since 2008. Marvel Studios is finally adapting the biggest crossover in the history of Marvel comic books, Secret Wars.

Technically there are two Secret Wars stories, but both share common elements. In the first event, the Avengers, X-Men, Spider-Man, and a few other Marvel characters are transported to an alien world and made to fight for the amusement of a god-like being. The second, which is the one we imagine Marvel Studios will be adapting, sees the multiverse destroyed, and our heroes try to restore it.

So what will the MCU’s version of Secret Wars look like? Well, to answer this question, we’ve scoured the web and consulted the sacred texts (aka, we went through our old comic books). So here’s everything we know about the Avengers: Secret Wars release date. Warning potential spoilers ahead!

Avengers Secret Wars release date

Avengers: Secret Wars will hit cinemas on November 7, 2025. With just a few months between Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars, the two movies will likely shoot back to back.

Number one! MCU movies ranked

We know Destin Daniel Cretton is directing the fifth Avengers movie, but no one’s been announced for Secret Wars as of August 2022.

Avengers Secret Wars plot speculation

As Secret Wars will debut just six months after Kang Dynasty, we’re going to guess that the two films will be linked. It’s pure speculation on our part, but we imagine that, like Infinity War, Kang Dynasty will end with some cataclysm that the Avengers need to fix in Secret Wars.

The end of all things: Best disaster movies

Considering the source material, it’s possible this cataclysm will be related to the Incursions mentioned in the Multiverse of Madness ending. These deadly disasters see different dimensions collide, wiping out all life in the universe.

If Secret Wars is anything like the comics, these events will continue to happen until the entire multiverse has been wiped out. A powerful being will then glue together the few remaining scraps of reality (likely Kang, but we’ve not ruled Doctor Doom out either), and the Avengers will try and restore reality.

The small screen: MCU series ranked

That, or Marvel will just do their own thing as they did with Civil War and Infinity War; you can never really predict where Marvel will go next.

Avengers Secret Wars cast speculation

Again it’s pure speculation on our part, but we think Secret Wars will see many of our favourite MCU characters return. Obviously, a lot of the heroes introduced in Phase 4 – Sam Wilson’s Captain America, Shang-Chi, Ms Marvel, She-Hulk, etc. – will star, as will the newer MCU heroes we met in Phase 3 – Spider-Man, Captain Marvel, and Doctor Strange.

Across the multiverse: Spider-Man movies ranked

We’re going to go out on a limb, though, and say familiar faces from across the multiverse will also appear. It’s possible the cast of the old X-Men movies may return (fingers crossed for Hugh Jackman), and we may see Peter-2 (Tobey Maguire) and Peter-3 (Andrew Garfield) return. Basically, if they’ve ever been in a Marvel movie, they may crop up in Secret Wars.

Familiar faces: Best X-Men characters

As for the villain? Well, it’s probably going to be Kang, so that means Jonathan Majors will be back, but we’d love to see Doctor Doom finally get the respect he’s due. Still, the real question is whether Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr, and the rest of the original Avengers will return through the magic of the multiverse.

To be honest, it’s likely we’ll have to wait for Avengers 5 before we get any real answers. While you wait, why don’t you check out our list of the best action movies?