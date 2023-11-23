Ironheart release date speculation, cast, plot, and more news

What’s the Ironheart release date? Although Riri Williams and her superhero alter ego, Ironheart, have been in the Marvel comics universe for almost a decade now, she made her first on-screen appearance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

This MCU debut set up what would be a brand new Marvel series that focused entirely on super-genius Ironheart and her incredible engineering skills that rival those of Tony Stark. Although the Marvel character‘s solo project has been in limbo for a while now, we’ve got everything you need to know right here about the upcoming TV series.

Ironheart release date speculation

Ironheart was filed with the United States Copyright Office with a release date of Wednesday, September 3, 2025, but Disney hasn’t confirmed this to the public.

It’s been a pretty bumpy road for Ironheart. The miniseries was originally scheduled to debut in late 2023 as part of Marvel Phase 5 but was pushed to the side while Marvel and Disney did a major re-evaluation of their output.

It was then moved to a 2024 release but was then removed from the upcoming slate altogether in September 2023 while the Hollywood strikes were in full swing (the strike wouldn’t have impacted Ironheart directly since filming wrapped in November 2022).

That’s a lot of back and forth, but if we’re basing it on the series’ filing with the United States Copyright Office, then it looks like they’ve finally settled on September 2025 as the new date. Given how much this has moved around, we’re not surprised they’re holding back on the official announcement. Lessons learned!

Who’s in the Ironheart cast?

Dominique Thorne will return as Riri Williams/Ironheart, reprising her role from Black Panther 2.

Anthony Ramos will be playing Marvel villain Parker Robbins/The Hood. He’s based on the comic book supervillain of the same name who inherited magical abilities after he stole a hood and boots from a demon. (Right on.)

He’ll supposedly be appearing in some upcoming Marvel movies ahead of Ironheart, in the same vein as Thanos and Kang.

We also know that Alden Ehrenreich was announced to be part of the cast in July 2022. His role hasn’t been revealed by Disney yet, but based on the same series filing with the USCO, it looks like he’ll be playing a character named Joe McGillicuddy.

It was confirmed in November 2023 that Sacha Baron Cohen would be joining the MCU in an undisclosed role and would appear in later episodes of Ironheart. It’s widely rumored that he’ll be playing the long-awaited Mephisto, though that might just be wishful thinking right now until we get confirmation.

Here’s the Ironheart cast list so far:

Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams/Ironheart

Anthony Ramos as Parker Robbins/The Hood

Alden Ehrenreich as Joe McGillicuddy

Lyric Ross as Natalie Washington

Matthew Elam as Xavier Washington

Anji White as Ronnie Williams

Manny Montana as Cousin John

Shea Couleé as Slug

Jim Rash as the Dean of MIT

Sacha Baron Cohen as TBC

Ironheart plot speculation

We know Ironheart will follow Riri as she returns home to Chicago, where she will go head-to-head against a new villain, The Hood.

Marvel’s official synopsis doesn’t give much away other than describing Riri as “a genius inventor who creates the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man.”

There’s a little we can gauge from her previous appearance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever since from that, we already know she’s established as Ironheart, primed with a suit (although the Wakandans did take that back, so we imagine Riri will have built a new suit).

That suggests we’re not going to be getting an origin story, but perhaps something a little more developmental, with Riri’s journey to becoming the hero she needs to be being the focus.

The addition of The Hood also drops a few clues. Typically, the Iron Man movies have focused on tech-based villains, but The Hood’s weapon of choice is magic. This will probably be the basis of a massive shake-up and will see the battle of technology vs. magic take center stage.

Given how much Ironheart crosses over with the world of Iron Man, it’s possible that we may see some links in there, too. Although Robert Downey Jr. has now moved on from the MCU, maybe we’ll still see some of his familiar advancements helping Riri on her journey. A new version of J.A.R.V.I.S, anyone?

Is there an Ironheart trailer?

There’s no Ironheart trailer just yet, but we know that footage was shown at the 2022 D23 Expo.

That was over a year ago now, so we think we’re well overdue for some teasers, at least. That said, Marvel is starting to redevelop how they approach all of their series, so we think there’s probably some additional post-production work going on right now.

We’ll keep our eyes peeled for anything that comes our way, so be sure to check back. In the meantime, revisit Riri William’s first appearance in the MCU with the below clip from Black Panther 2:

Where can I watch Ironheart?

Ironheart will drop on Disney Plus when it’s released, since it’s a streaming service exclusive.

If you aren’t already signed up to the platform, you’ve still got plenty of time. But why wait? Be sure to check out our guide to see what’s new on Disney Plus this month so you know what’s available.

If you’re looking for a place to start dipping your toes into the small-screen Marvel universe, we recommend starting with Loki! (Read our Loki season 2 review to find out why.)

How many Ironheart episodes will there be?

There will be six episodes of Ironheart.

This is the usual episode count for Marvel series, so there are no surprises there. Sam Bailey directed the first three episodes, while the last three were helmed by Angela Barnes.

