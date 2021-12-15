Spider-Man 4 release date, cast, plot, and everything else we know about Tom Holland’s next MCU movie

What is the Spider-Man 4 release date? Spider-Man: No Way Home has finally swung into theatres after a myriad of delays. We’ve now seen Spidey (Tom Holland) face the perils of the infinite multiverse and battle a collection of deadly enemies. Inevitably, though, insatiable fans have already started wondering when, and indeed if, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s version of Wallcrawler will return.

To be fair fans and journalists were already unsure if No Way Home would be the final outing for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man before the action movie was even out. Comments from the cast and crew though suggest that while Spidey may be bloodied and bruised following his last big-screen outing he’s not just done yet.

While nothing’s confirmed yet we can’t see Sony – who has been laying the groundwork for more Spider-Man movies – and Disney not making more movies featuring the Wallcrawler. So we’ve scoured the web (pun not intended) to bring you everything we know about Spider-Man 4’s release date, cast, and more.

Spider-Man 4 release date: When is Spider-Man 4 out?

Spider-Man 4 hasn’t been officially greenlit yet so it doesn’t have a release date. Still, Amy Pascal, one of the producers on Holland’s trilogy of Spider-Man films, has said they want to make more although she’s been a bit back and forth on the whole matter.

“This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie,” Pascal told Fandango. “We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go on to the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies.”

Realistically with No Way Home only just having been released and Marvel Studio’s slate being jam-packed we probably aren’t going to get another film featuring the Wallcrawler until 2024 earliest.

Spider-Man 4 plot: What will happen in Spider-Man 4?

Not the foggiest. We imagine that the film will pick up after the dramatic events of No Way Home and that post-credit scene but you never know.

One person who has an idea for where the series might go next is Holland. He recently told Fandom he’s pitched Sony an idea for a potential fourth Spider-Man movie but wouldn’t say any more for fear of ruining No Way Home.

“There is one idea that I have, that I have pitched to the studio, he explained. “But by telling you that idea I’d be ruining [No Way Home] so I’m going to have to keep that one for myself.”

During the same interview, he was asked about potential Spider-Man villains he’d like to battle and he suggested Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin and Madame Web which is very interesting because she’s not traditionally a villain.

Spider-MAn 4 trailer: Does Spider-Man 4 have a trailer?

Nope. It’s not even been greenlit yet, let alone started filming. We’re so far away from a trailer we’re not even going to hazard a guess as to when it might be released.

Spider-Man 4 cast: Who’ll be in Spider-Man 4?

Again nothing’s been confirmed yet but we imagine that Tom Holland will return to play Peter Parker/Spider-Man once again. Pascal has joked in the past with GQ that she wants to make hundreds of Spider-Men movies starring Holland, and even said he’s everything Sony was looking for in a Peter Parker.

Holland’s been a little reluctant to discuss whether he’ll return to the franchise, out of fear of spoiling No Way Home although he recently told Fandom he wasn’t ruling anything out.

“You know, there is a future for Spider-Man — whether I’m a part of it, I don’t know,” Holland explained. “It’s been an incredible journey so far and if it’s time for me to hang up the cape and let the next person take over, I will do that proudly knowing that I’ve achieved everything that I wanted to in this world.”

The fact he’s pitched an idea to Sony and Marvel, though, suggests that if he had his way he would continue playing Spidey. That said he has also admitted he doesn’t want to be playing the Wallcrawler when he’s in his thirties so Sony had best get their skates on.

One person who probably won’t return is director Jon Watts. Watts has directed all three films in the Homecoming Trilogy but he’s most likely going to have his hands full with a new series, That Fantastic Four.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is in theatres now. For more Marvel Phase 4 fun check out our guides on Black Panther 2 and Doctor Strange 2 to learn more about the future of the MCU.