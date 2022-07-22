Spider-Man: Freshman Year release date speculation, plot, and more

Spider-Man’s starred in three different MCU movies, but despite this, we have never learned his origin story. Don’t worry, though, Marvel Studios is set to fill in the blanks in the new animated series Spider-Man: Freshman Year, which will apparently explore the earliest days of the Wallcrawler in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

That means we’ll be going back to before the events of Captain America: Civil War, to before Iron Man gave Peter Parker his fancy suit. Instead, we’ll see a Peter soon after he received his powers before he realised that with great power must come great responsibility and donned Spidey’s iconic red and blue onesie.

So what can we expect from Spider-Man: Freshman Year? Well, don’t worry. We’ve scoured the web for all the information we could dig up about this upcoming Spider-Man prequel. We’ve broken down the villains Pete will be facing, what allies he’ll make, and even if this TV series is really set in the MCU. So here’s everything you need to know about the Spider-Man: Freshman Year release date.

Spider-Man: Freshman Year release date speculation

Spider-Man: Freshman Year will debut in 2024. The year of release was announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, but they didn’t get any more specific. Spider-Man: Freshman Year was first announced on Disney Plus Day 2021.

Just announced at #SDCC2022: Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Freshman Year, an Original series, streaming in 2024 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/v7sqUUHoPa — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 22, 2022

Spider-Man: Freshman Year plot speculation

Spider-Man: Freshman Year is an animated series that will fill us in on Spider-Man’s MCU origin and show us some of his earliest adventures and pay homage to his comicbook origins.

While nothing’s been explicitly stated, we imagine we’ll finally see how Peter got his powers and the death of Uncle Ben. He’ll also have some new friends specifically, Nico Minoru (Amadeus Cho, and Harry Osborn

We know that the show will see Peter wearing multiple superhero suits and seemingly taking on multiple identities (comic fans will recognise the suits from the ill-fated Webspinners comics). It seems that Norman Osborn, aka the Green Goblin, will be Peter’s mentor in the series instead of Tony Stark.

We also know Peter will cross paths with some of the Marvel Universe’s most noble heroes but also some of the deadliest Spider-Man villains. According to a panel at San Diego Comic-Con, he’ll be battling Doctor Octopus, The Rhino, Tarantula, Scorpion, and Speed Demon. Don’t worry, though; Pete will have back-up in the form of Doctor Strange and Daredevil.

DAREDEVIL AND DOCTOR STRANGE ARE IN SPIDER-MAN FRESHMAN YEAR pic.twitter.com/xwW7Velp3g — Spider-Man News and countdown (@SpiderMan3news) July 22, 2022

Spider-Man: Freshman Year cast speculation

The full voice cast for Spider-Man: Freshman Year has not been announced yet, but we do have some bad news for you. Tom Holland will reportedly not be reprising the role of Peter Parker in the animated series. Instead, another unannounced actor will be lending their voice to the role.

The only confirmed voice actor so far is Charlie Cox, who will be play Daredevil on the show. We’ll keep this section updated as more actors are announced in the run-up to release.

Is Spider-Man: Freshman Year set in the MCU?

Honestly, we don’t think so. The series was announced as a prequel to the events of the MCU Spider-Man movies, but recent reveals suggest things have changed. In No Way Home, Pete had never met Doctor Octopus, but in this series, he’ll be one of the first villains Spidey encounters.

Similarly, we met Mac Gargan, aka the Scorpion, in Homecoming, but he wasn’t a super villain yet. Finally, Peter first met Doctor Strange in Infinity War, but in this series, he apparently met him before Iron Man? And Norman Osborn was his mentor? All of this leads us to believe it isn’t set in the MCU we know and love.

First look at Peter Parker in ‘SPIDER-MAN: FRESHMAN YEAR’ #SDCC pic.twitter.com/4xy9Pe9wgj — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 22, 2022

Will Spider-Man: Freshman Year get a second season.

Spider-Man: Freshman Year has apparently already had a second season confirmed titled Spider-Man: Sophomore year.

Where can I watch Spider-Man: Freshman Year?

Spider-Man: Freshman Year can be watched on the streaming service Disney Plus.