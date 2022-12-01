Lord of the Rings cast: where are they now?

Where is the Lord of the Rings cast now? In 2001, one of the best fantasy movies of all time, Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, kickstarted a cinematic phenomenon. Adapting the iconic work of JRR Tolkien, Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings movies, are longtime favourites of many cinephiles still today.

And what is not to love? From the heart-racing battle scenes, to the touching emotional moments, Lord of the Rings has it all. Following the blockbuster franchise, the stellar cast members who brought our favourite Lord of the Rings characters to life have gone on to win awards, star in TV series, theatre, videogames, and more. In short, if you were acting in Middle-earth at some point in time, chances are you are still in the spotlight – being examined by Hollywood’s massive Sauron eye.

With the Amazon series The Rings of Power bringing Tolkien back to our screens and acting as a prequel to Jackson’s films, you may be wondering, though, where exactly are all of the OG faces. Well, we are here to reveal all – here is what the Lord of the Rings cast has been up to and what the stars are doing now.

Who is in the Lord of the Rings cast?

Elijah Wood –Frodo Baggins

Ian McKellen – Gandalf

Sean Astin – Samwise Gamgee

Andy Serkis – Gollum

Viggo Mortensen – Aragorn

Orlando Bloom – Legolas

Cate Blanchett – Galadriel

Liv Tyler – Arwen

Hugo Weaving – Elrond

Dominic Monaghan – Merry Brandybuck

Billy Boyd – Pippin Took

Elijah Wood – Frodo Baggins

Elijah Wood played none other than the main protagonist in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings movies – the brave Hobbit and ring bearer Frodo Baggins. Frodo was tasked with taking the One Ring to the fires of Mount Doom, and is one of the best fantasy characters to ever hit the big screen.

However, since completing his quest, Wood has retired his Hobbit feet…at least for now. After Lord of the Rings, Wood would go on to star in a number of films such as the drama movie Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and No Man God. The star has also voiced a number of videogames, starred in series such as Over the Garden Wall and the upcoming Yellowjackets season 2, and even founded a production company specialising in horror movies named SpecterVision.

In short, Wood has been keeping busy and is currently still in Hollywood, offering his acting talents to the general public (yay).

Ian McKellen – Gandalf

When we talk about any cinematic Wizard, there are no ifs, buts or maybes about it; Gandalf is the best, period. And it is thanks to Ian McKellen’s brilliant performance of the character that Tolkien’s powerful spell caster has gone down in history.

While McKellen has appeared in a number of franchises, such as the X-Men movies as the Marvel villain Magneto and returning to Tolkien’s landscape for the Hobbit movies as Gandalf, the award-winning actor has been taking to the stage in recent years.

He has starred in a number of shows for the Royal Shakespeare Company, Broadway, and London’s West End. From Hamlet to Waiting for Godot – he has done it all. But for all you film fans, fear not! McKellen is set to come back to the big screen for the 2023 movie The Critic.

Sean Astin – Samwise Gamgee

While Frodo was the hero on paper, let’s be honest, he wouldn’t have defeated Sauron without the help of his fellow Hobbit and friend Samwise Gamgee. Sean Astin played the potato-loving companion in the fantasy movies, and since his quest to Mordor has been acting non-stop.

Having over 170 credits to his name Astin has had his hands full since Lord of the Rings. He has starred in multiple TV series, such as Netflix series Stranger Things, and the drama series The Strain. He has worked on superhero projects holding credits for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (voicing Rafael) and Supergirl.

Like his co-star Wood, he also isn’t slowing down any time soon and is lined up to star in a number of projects. One of Astin’s first roles was in the family movie The Goonies back in the ‘80s. So fingers crossed that he adds the upcoming sequel, The Goonies 2, to his impressive cinematography too.

Andy Serkis – Gollum

Andy Serkis played the role of one of the most quotable movie characters in existence, Gollum. The Ring-obsessed movie villain, who acted as Sam and Frodo’s guide in the film, is an unforgettable face, and Serkis’ portrayal, to this day, still can’t be beat.

After Lord of The Rings, Serkis continued shining in the art of motion capture, starring in the science fiction movies, Planet of the Apes as Ceaser. Like McKellen, he also returned to Middle-earth for The Hobbit movies. But motion capture isn’t the only skill of Serkis. The actor has starred in plenty of live-action projects, too, such as playing Alfred in The Batman, Kino Loy in the Star Wars series Andor (let’s hope he’s in Andor season 2) and a leading character in one of my personal favourite horror-comedy movies, The Cottage.

He has also directed some box-office hits since his time as Gollum, such as Venom: Let There Be carnage and Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle. Fans will also want to keep their eyes peeled for his next directorial project Animal Farm – based on the story by George Orwell.

Viggo Mortensen – Aragorn

Aragorn (aka Strider, and everyone’s collective crush) led the way when it came to all the action-packed scenes in Lord of The Rings. Since Stealing the spotlight on the battlefield and our hearts as Aragorn, Viggo Mortensen has continued to traverse through Hollywood.

He is an acclaimed star, having received attention from The Academy Awards for his work in films such as Green Book and Captain Fantastic. And he is also a longtime collaborator with the legendary filmmaker David Cronenberg starring in A History of Violence, Eastern Promises, and in 2022 Crimes of the Future.

Like many of his co-stars, Mortensen has also worked behind the camera, acting as a producer, director and writer. He is currently lined up to appear in a number of upcoming films, which include the likes of the thriller movie Two Wolves, and the Western movie The Dead Don’t Hurt.

Orlando Bloom – Legolas

Orlando Bloom played the role of Legolas in the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit movies. He was the nimble and sharp-shooting elf who could take down an Oliphaunt with a single arrow to the head. Pretty impressive, right?

Well Bloom continued his action movie spree after Lord of the Rings, going on to star as one of the leading swash-bucklers in Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean movies. Besides continuing to film stunts for the big screen, Bloom went on to star in a number of films and TV series and was also an executive producer on the hit fantasy series Carnival Row.

The next appearances of Bloom include the 2023 movie Gran Turismo, directed by Neill Blomkamp and the comedy movie Wizards! So, yeah, plenty to look forward to.

Cate Blanchett – Galadriel

Few names are as well known as the Lady of Light Galadriel when it comes to Middle-earth. And, in Hollywood, the actor who played the character is just as respected and well-known – Cate Blanchett.

Blanchett played the impressive elf in both The Lord of The Rings and The Hobbit movies, and since protecting her fictional realm from Sauron, has gone on to win two Academy Awards. In fact, fun bit of trivia Blanchett is the most nominated Australian actor recorded at the Academy Awards, period!

She has starred in over 90 films, has dominated the TV scene with drama series such as Mrs America, and is currently set to appear in the highly anticipated video game movie Borderlands. In short, Blanchett has cemented her place in history as one of the busiest and talented actors in Hollywood and doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

Liv Tyler – Arwen

Arwen is one of the most underrated Lord of the Rings characters, often seen purely as Aragorn’s love interest, but let’s get facts straight, she is a powerful elf in her own right, with or without her Dúnedain.

Since Lord of the Rings, Tyler has starred in several indie films, but Jackson’s adventure movies weren’t her only blockbuster appearances. The actor appeared in the 2008 Marvel movie The Incredible Hulk, and in 2014, she worked alongside Patrick Wilson in Space Station 76.

Recently Tyler has been sticking to the landscape of TV, though and can be seen in TV series such as 9-1-1: Lone Star, and the sci-fi series Ad Astra.

Hugo Weaving – Elrond

Ever since the fantasy series The Rings of Power was released, we here at The Digital Fix have a newfound appreciation for the Lord of Rivendell Elrond. And while Robert Aramayo plays the character in the Amazon show, Hugo Weaving was the first to truly embody the famous elf in the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit movies.

While many may know Weaving as Elrond or perhaps recognise him most from his work in the Matrix movies, he has actually acted across a wide range of genres over the years since Lord of the Rings. He has been in superhero movies – appearing in Captain America: The First Avenger. He voiced Megatron in the Transformers movies and took a crack at the animated movie scene with Happy Feet and Happy Feet 2.

Currently, the star has a number of projects on his plate, such as the 2023 movie The Royal Hotel, and the animated series Koala Man.

Dominic Monaghan – Merry Brandybuck

Merry Brandybuck is one of Frodo’s faithful Hobbit friends who has no issue with heading into battle, no matter what all the tall folk – particularly the Riders of Rohan say. Since Lord of the Rings and saving Middle-earth, Dominic Monaghan is still moving full steam ahead.

After starring in the fantasy movies, Monaghan went on to work on the hit thriller series Lost. He can also be seen in X-men Origins: Wolverine and the Star Wars movie The Rise of Skywalker. The actor is also still very much involved with the Tolkien beat, though. He and his co-star Billy Boyd have a podcast called The Friendship Onion, where the two discuss their time filming and all things Middle-earth related.

Billy Boyd – Pippin Took

Billy Boyd played the most mischievous Hobbit out of the whole Tolkien bunch – Pippin Took. Always getting on Gandalf’s last nerve, the Hobbit’s curiosity and sense of adventure often got him into trouble. But with Merry by his side, Pippin is an irreplaceable figure.

Boyd has been going hard on TV credits and voice-over work. Following his outing, as Pippin, the star can be heard in the horror series Chucky, on the video game The Elder Scrolls online, and has appeared on shows such as Doom Patrol and Grey’s Anatomy.

But acting isn’t his only calling. Boyd also fronts a band called Beecake, is an avid surfer, and, as mentioned above, Boyd is also one of the hosts of the podcast The Friendship Onion.

If you are curious about more Tolkien content, here is our guide to The Rings of Power cast, and the best Rings of Power characters in the series right now. Or why not brush up on your Balrog, and Orc knowledge?