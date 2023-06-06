How do you watch the Spider-Man movies in order? We’ve come a long way from, “It’s pizza time!” Since we’ve known him, the native New Yorker has been a student, a photographer, traveled to Space, and has had more versions of Aunt May than we can count.

From his Sony days to joining the MCU, there have been many Spider-Man adventures. So many, in fact, that it might be hard to keep track of what to watch and when to watch it. And as we know, the current trend of superhero movies doesn’t always mean he’s where he’s supposed to be.

Since Spider-Man is more of a universe-hopper than a time-traveler, the viewing order for the Spider-Man movies is actually best served in release order (including his other appearances), as you’ll be able to experience the best of each actor who took on the role. With that in mind, here are the Spider-Man movies in order.

How to watch the Spider-Man movies in order:

Spider-Man (2002)

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023)

Spider-Man (2002)

Where to watch: NOW TV, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV Plus

The one that started it all! Without the original 2002 Spider-Man movie, we may not have the MCU collective as we know it. After all, this action movie kick-started audiences’ primal craving for superhero movies that would endure for decades to come, and resulted in an onslaught of Marvel movies and DC movies alike.

Like most Spider-Man outings, the 2000’s movie acted as an origin story for Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) and his spindly alter-ego and introduced us to some of the most brilliant parts of the Spider-Man cinematic canon — namely, J.K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson, and Willem Dafoe as the Green Goblin. (“Godspeed, Spider-Man!”)

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Where to watch: NOW TV, and Amazon Prime

After the success of the first Spider-Man movie, a sequel wasn’t far behind. Spider-Man 2 is widely regarded as one of the rare sequels that surpasses its predecessor, and saw Peter Parker face one of the best Spider-Man villains to date: Doc Ock.

From full-force fight sequences taking place on trains to his struggling relationships with Mary-Jane and Harry, Spider-Man 2 upped the ante for sure. In fact, Spider-Man 2 sees what is perhaps the biggest clash between Peter’s personal life and his life as Spider-Man, stretching the young superhero to his limits.

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Where to watch: NOW TV, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV Plus

Easily the most controversial Spider-Man movie so far, Spider-Man 3 marked a completely bizarre (and final) turn in the trilogy. Most well-known for its’ unfathomable dancing sequence, ‘Dark Peter Parker’, and three-way tie between villains, Spidey 3 is undoubtedly a clumsy mess that never quite finds a focal point.

But that said, we absolutely love this movie. For all its craziness, it still remains one of the most entertaining Spider-Man movies to this day. We’d rather be witness to some questionable James Franco acting choices and dodgy Sandman effects than have to sit through a bore-fest any day of the week.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

Where to watch: NOW TV, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV Plus

As the curtain closed on Tobey Maguire’s era of Spider-Man, Andrew Garfield had his time to shine. And Andrew Garfield himself was probably one of the only shining lights of these ill-fated Spidey movies, since they were generally panned and considered forgettable in comparison to earlier iterations.

The Amazing Spider-Man series saw a younger, snarkier Spider-Man. And with him came a cooler, skateboarding, hoodie-wearing Peter Parker. Mary-Jane is swapped out for Gwen Stacy, allowing for some genuinely electric chemistry between real-life partners Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone. Not the best Spider-Man movie, but charming in its own way if you look close enough.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

Where to watch: NOW TV, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV Plus

The one thing the Amazing Spider-Man movies never seemed to get right were their movie villains. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 is further proof that if the Web-Slinger doesn’t have an engaging villain to go up against, the movies aren’t all that enticing.

The 2014 sequel takes a slightly darker turn and sees Peter suffer a major loss in the finale. Comic book fans would have seen what was coming, but it still made for an interesting end to Garfield’s reign as the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Where to watch: Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus, and Amazon Prime

As the years go on, Peter Parker gets even younger. As we move into the new era of Spider-Man movies, the MCU comes into play. Introducing the new version of the superhero in the climatic finale of Captain America movies, Tom Holland stepped into the ring as Parker. This time, he was a much younger academic protégé, who left his photography skills at the door.

Fans were simultaneously nervous and thrilled at the idea of a Marvel-rebooted Spider-Man, and Holland did not disappoint. His naive curiosity and lighthearted quips quickly made him a standout in the line-up of Spider-Man actors.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Where to watch: Apple TV Plus, and Amazon Prime

Homecoming is Tom Holland’s first real outing as Peter Parker, and forgoes the usual origin spiel. It’s a refreshing turn, since the cast is younger and more unknown, and provides a cheekier and more offbeat comedy turn at the classic super-powered story. Goodbye radioactive spiders, hello homework.

In Homecoming, Peter Parker is dealing with Michael Keaton‘s Vulture, who makes a living by selling off Tony Stark equipment which his collection team used to recover around the city post-Avenger antics. On top of all this, he has to find a date to the Homecoming Dance, and try and keep a handle on his big secret from Aunt May.

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Where to watch: Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus, and Amazon Prime

Infinity War is the big bad of superhero movies. A unification of the best MCU characters, it saw our favorite heroes finally face off against their decades-long foe, Thanos. And there were plenty of casualties. Spidey fans will think this movie is most notable for giving us the gut-wrenching, “Mr Stark, I don’t feel so good…”

From the off-set, Peter Parker is thrown into the deep end when he finds himself launched into Space and working with Iron Man, Dr Strange, and The Guardians of the Galaxy. But he stands out just as much as the rest, and his sheer fascination with this baffling collection of heroes matches our own.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

Where to watch: NOW TV, Apple TV Plus, and Amazon Prime

A bit of a change-up in the Spider-Verse next, since this installment takes an animated movie turn. This Spider-Man movie shines a spotlight on Miles Morales as the Web-Slinger and sees him become entangled with several other variations of Spider-men from various different worlds. A star-studded voice cast and breathtaking animation mean that Into the Spider-Verse stands head and shoulders above the rest.

A black-and-white noir-based Spider-Man voiced by Nicolas Cage, a Spider-Pig voiced by John Mulaney, and a post-divorce Peter Parker voiced by Jake Johnson were just some of the characters that made this one of the best comedy movies of 2018.

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Where to watch: Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus, and Amazon Prime

While Spider-Man isn’t featured heavily in Avengers: Endgame, it’s still technically a Spider-Man film. And it’s important to the Marvel Timeline, since it features Peter Parker returning to the world to then continue his own personal trilogy. Essential viewing, and a fun one, too.

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

Where to watch: Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, and NOW TV

Once Peter Parker has returned post-Blip, he then deals with his next problem: a school trip around Europe. In this, he must also deal with his budding romance with MJ and a brand new nemesis that seems to be stalking him around his trip.

An emotional part of the tale, Peter is also coping with the aftermath of Iron Man’s death, a man who was one of the few father figures he had in life. And when Mysterio banks on Peter’s emotional fragility, he finds himself in the midst of a horrendous betrayal and an even more shocking cliffhanger ending.

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Where to watch: NOW TV, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV Plus

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the Spider-Man film that fans had been waiting on for decades. After wanting nothing more than a reappearance from our childhood Spider-Man in Tobey Maguire, and yearning to see the delightful Andrew Garfield have another shot, audiences were knocked off their feet by this Spidey collaboration.

When Peter does some inter-dimensional toying, old villains and new friends come together as Doc Ock, Green Goblin, Electro, and Sandman all come back to the fold with their original actors. Likewise, Maguire and Garfield stepped back into their spandex suits to join Holland on the Spider-Man adventure the likes of which we may never see again.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023)

Where to watch: In theaters now

One of this year’s most anticipated new movies, Across the Spider-Verse is the long-awaited follow-up to the original animated movie. This time, Miles Morales finds himself thrown into the Spider-Verse for real, encountering limitless versions of the superhero. Oscar Issac takes on the role of villain, and stunning animation is once again put show in the newest high-flying adventure.

Well, there you have it — all the Spider-Man movies in order. It’s a long and winding road, but there’s plenty here for the ultimate superhero marathon. And it’s not even set to end anytime soon, since we’ll be getting a Spider-Verse 3 in 2024, as well as a whole new supposed trilogy featuring Holland again.

