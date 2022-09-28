Marvel Echo release date speculation, cast, plot, and more

When is the Marvel Echo release date? The MCU is growing all the time, with new characters introduced regularly, and supporting characters getting their very own Marvel series to play with. Exactly that has happened for Maya Lopez, AKA Echo, who first appeared in the Hawkeye TV series.

As a deaf, Native American woman, Echo is a rather unique MCU character, and she also treads the precarious line between being a hero and a villain which always makes for a compelling journey. Echo’s close affiliation with the Marvel villain Kingpin and her proximity to the street-level crime of the superhero movie world mean this Disney Plus series has every chance of being a gritty, violent show akin to the Netflix Daredevil series.

So, when can we expect the Marvel Echo release date to be? What will happen in the small-screen adventure? And who can we expect to show up to fight against or alongside Maya Lopez? We’ve got all the details you need.

Marvel Echo release date speculation

There is no firm release date for Marvel Echo at this stage, but at the recent D23 event, Disney confirmed the show will arrive at some time in 2023. If we had to guess, we would pin Echo down for an early 2023 release on the streaming service Disney Plus, within the first quarter of the year.

We know the Echo series has been in production since May 2022, so it’s safe to assume post-production status is on the horizon. Disney even screened a first trailer for Echo at D23, and while that trailer isn’t available to the public just yet, it’s a good sign that things are ticking along nicely in the background.

Marvel Echo plot speculation

As always with Marvel, detailed plot points are being kept under wraps, but the last time we saw Maya Lopez, she had just shot Kingpin after learning the truth about who killed her father. We can expect the Marvel Echo series to explore Maya’s past even further, as Kingpin returns from the brink of death.

According to the show’s official synopsis, this will be “the origin story of Echo” and will follow Maya Lopez as her “ruthless behaviour in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward.”

With this in mind, we expect plenty of flashbacks to Maya’s childhood and the traumatic events that shaped her life of crime, intertwined with her present, as she looks to get revenge on Fisk and redeem herself.

Marvel Echo cast speculation

We know that Alaqua Cox will reprise her role as the titular character, continuing her story from the Hawkeye TV series. As with any MCU outing these days, you can be sure there will be plenty of cameos showing up too.

We know that Vincent D’Onofrio will reprise his role as Wilson Fisk AKA Kingpin. Charlie Cox has also been heavily rumoured to appear as Matt Murdock AKA Daredevil. The pair are closely linked with Echo in the Marvel comic books, so it figures that they will play a big part in her solo story here.

Zahn McClarnon will return as William Lopez, Maya’s father. If you watched Hawkeye, you’ll know that William died years before, so it’s presumed his appearance will be solely in flashbacks. K. Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, Chaske Spencer, Graham Greene, and Tantoo Cardinal round out the cast.

That's all we know about the Marvel Echo release date for now.