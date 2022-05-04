Avengers 5 release date – will the MCU’s heroes assemble again?

When is the Avengers 5 release date? It’s been a few years since Avengers: Endgame wrapped up a decade’s worth of storytelling in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as Earth’s Mightiest Heroes joined forces to revive those killed by Thanos (Josh Brolin) in The Snap, before facing off with the villain for the final time. Shock horror, it was incredibly successful and raked in $2.798 billion worldwide — which basically means the MCU is here to stay, just in case that wasn’t already clear.

Since Endgame, Marvel Studios has focused on expanding the scope of the MCU, introducing new heroes in Phase 4 projects like Hawkeye, Shang-Chi, and Eternals. It’s also used the various shows on Disney Plus to pave the way for the multiverse on the big screen. Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness dive headfirst into the idea of alternate realities and different versions of characters we all know and love. But what does this all mean for the Avengers?

Thankfully it looks like Marvel is already toying with a grand idea of what to do with the team in their next cinematic adventure, and it’s going to get weird. Here’s what we know about the Avengers 5 release date.

When is the Avengers 5 release date?

Sorry, no, Avengers 5 doesn’t have a release date. Hell, the studio hasn’t actually confirmed that Avengers 5 is on the way. Don’t worry, there are still a bunch of Phase 4 movies on the way in the next year, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the last dated release, arriving on July 28, 2023.

Even then, there are a number of other movies that the studio is already developing that are more of a priority than Avengers 5. Kevin Feige announced a Blade movie at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, confirming that Mahershala Ali is set to star as the legendary vampire hunter.

Meanwhile, we have a Fantastic Four movie on the way, thanks to Disney’s purchase of Fox. Yes, that also means the X-Men will arrive at some point too, but Feige hasn’t explained when they’ll start to show up in the MCU. This is all without mentioning the fact that Ryan Reynolds will reprise his role as the Merc with the Mouth in Deadpool 3.

Marvel has a lot on its plate right now, and Avengers 5 probably won’t arrive until at least 2025. And the MCU has so many moving parts that would all need to collide in a very unique way for Avengers 5 to happen, but we’ll get to that later…

Is there an Avengers 5 trailer?

No. Come on! If Marvel sprung a trailer for Avengers 5 on fans, it would probably break the internet. After all, everyone lost their minds when the Thor: Love and Thunder trailer showed Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster using a reforged Mjolnir.

She’s the prime example of how the MCU has passed the mantle of iconic heroes over to new characters, so if Avengers 5 does eventually happen, it’ll probably have a vastly different line-up.

Jane Foster, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), and maybe America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) will probably join the ranks. Since Anthony Mackie is set to star as the new Star-Spangled Man in Captain America 4, it’s highly likely that Sam Wilson will lead Earth’s Mightiest Heroes whenever Avengers 5 eventually arrives on the big screen.

What is the Avengers 5 plot?

Officially, no one knows what’s going to happen in Avengers 5. But the Russo Brothers have revealed that they would return to the MCU if they were given the opportunity to direct a Secret Wars movie. Oh yes, they want to bring the 1984 crossover event to the big screen.

It’s easy to see why. The story puts a huge team of heroes against a massive team of villains on a place called Battleworld, and the superheroes are forced to duke it out to entertain a cosmic being called the Beyonder. That many characters sharing the screen simultaneously would have Endgame levels of fan service.

Back in 2020, Joe Russo told BroBible, “I read that when I was ten or 11, and it was the scale of getting all of the heroes together. It was one of the first major books to do that – that was really event-storytelling to me at its finest.” While Anthony Russo added, “It would be the biggest movie you could possibly imagine, so that’s what really excites us about the story — the ambition of it is even bigger than the ambition of the Infinity Saga.”

Although, given the ever-growing state of the universe, it’s possible the film could take some cues from the 2015 Secret Wars event – which sees Battleworld combine various different universes together, ruled by a version of Doctor Doom with extreme cosmic powers.

If Avengers 5 uses Secret Wars, it wouldn’t be surprising if it pulled elements from them both. After all, Marvel Studios has always played fast and loose with the source material to suit the ever-growing universe.

Who’s in the Avengers 5 cast?

The Avengers 5 cast really depends on the story because, at the minute, the numerous team members are scattered across the MCU while they deal with their own issues. Obviously, no one has officially signed on for Avengers 5, but it would likely bring in most of the new era of heroes.

If Secret Wars is on the table, then it’s going to need a massive cast. We already mentioned a few of these earlier, but the main players probably going forward are (deep breath!) Anthony Mackie’s Captain America, Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor, Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop/Hawkeye, Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch, Xochitl Gomez’s America Chavez, and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.

Then, of course, Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel, Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau/Spectrum, and Iman Vellani’s Ms Marvel, are all set to star in Nia DaCosta’s 2023 movie, The Marvels. It’s also entirely possible that Tatiana Maslany could show up as She-Hulk since the Disney Plus TV series is heading to the streaming service in 2022. Although, for the moment, Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight doesn’t really seem like he’d fit in with the Avengers, but who knows.

Obviously, this is all just heavy, heavy speculation, and it’s probably going to be years before it eventually comes to fruition. And since Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror has only just shown up in Loki, it’s possible the eventual crossover movie could revolve around the time-travelling despot — especially since he’ll next be seen in Ant-Man 3.