Marvel’s Vision Quest release date speculation, cast, plot, and more

When is the Vision Quest release date going to be? No, we’re not talking about the cheesy ‘80s movie, we’re here to talk about the upcoming Marvel series about everyone’s favourite robotic hero Vision.

Yes, that’s right, another MCU character is getting its own TV series. It feels as though every hero, Marvel villain, and their uncle is getting their own project right now. We have War Machine and the Armour Wars movie coming up, and Agatha, the villain of WandaVision, will have the Coven of Chaos show, too. Speaking of which, Vision has already had his time to shine on the streaming service screen, but he’s getting another go.

So, what is the next step of his journey going to be about, and who will be there for the ride? We’ve got all the details on the Vision Quest release date for you right here.

Vision Quest release date speculation

There is currently no firm release date for Vision Quest, but our best estimates put the show down for a 2024 premiere.

Vision Quest was announced in October 2022, and looking ahead at the plans for Marvel’s Phase 5 it seems the studio has shows slated up until 2024 already. With this in mind, we can’t imagine Vision Quest jumping the queue ahead of Daredevil season 4, which is the only series penned in for 2024 at the moment, so we expect Vision to have to wait until the summer of that year.

Vision Quest plot speculation

Nothing has been confirmed regarding the Vision Quest plot, but we are almost certain that the show will follow White Vision, who we met in WandaVision, as he attempts to piece together his memories.

Given the nature of his memories, it is highly likely that this new version of Vision will also try to find Wanda and reconnect with her. Of course, we saw Wanda go full Scarlet Witch mode, and it seemed like Wanda died in Doctor Strange 2, so there’s a fair bit for the two to catch up on if they do reunite.

There’s also the small matter of the original Vision too, who went missing at the end of WandaVision. Where is he? How would the world cope with two superpowered androids on the loose? And what about the S.W.O.R.D engineers who brought White Vision to life? We assume they’re going to want to find their creation, and tie up this whole mess definitively.

Vision Quest cast speculation

The only name confirmed for Vision Quest so far is Paul Bettany, who will play Vision once more. Bettany has played Vision in the superhero movie franchise to date, and it would be quite odd if he didn’t reprise the role now.

It is also heavily rumoured that Elizabeth Olsen will return as Wanda Maximoff, but after her last outing in a Marvel movie, we’re not quite sure how this would work. A miraculous rebirth? Traumatic flashbacks? We will have to wait and see.

