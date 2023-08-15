Ahsoka cast, characters, and actors

Who’s in the Ahsoka cast? We’ll soon be flying out into the galaxy again. This time, it’ll be with Ahsoka Tano, the former Jedi knight and prominent Star Wars figure. The series will also be set in the New Republic era and will take place around five years after the events of The Return of the Jedi.

With so many faces in the Star Wars collective, it would take a while to get through a solo series for everyone. But Ahsoka is the latest to get an outing of their own, and we think it has the potential to be one of the greatest Star Wars series yet. And with Ahsoka being one of the best Star Wars characters, we can’t wait to watch her next adventure.

The new sci-fi series will stream on Disney Plus and will see some new and old faces amid its cast. But who’s playing who, and what have you seen them in before? Well, that’s what we’re here to tell you. Read on to find out all you need to know about the Ahsoka cast.

Here’s the main Ahsoka cast list:

Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano

Given that the show is named after her, you’ve probably already guessed that Ahsoka Tano is a pretty big deal. Ahsoka is a former Jedi Knight and was once the Padawan of Anakin Skywalker (more on him later). All this took place during the Clone Wars, and Ahsoka became a respected warrior who eventually walked away from the Jedi order. Even still, she remained a fighter for justice and peace in the galaxy.

In the live-action series, she’s played by Rosario Dawson. This isn’t the first time Dawson has played the role, she also popped up in The Mandalorian. Her career began with early 2000s movies, and she would eventually find roles on the Marvel series Jessica Jones, the drama movie Gimmie Shelter, and the action movie Eagle Eye. She also starred in Josie and the Pussycats and the Disney Plus show Dopesick. Quentin Tarantino fans will also recognize her from Death Proof.

Most recently, Dawson starred in the Haunted Mansion remake, but other than this, it looks as though Ahsoka will be her most well-known role for the foreseeable future.

Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren

Sabine Wren is a Mandalorian. A human, Sabine is a top-tier warrior and revolutionary leader against the Empire. Most notably, she showed artistic flair and was known for painting graffiti in support of the rebellion. She’s even said to have created the famous symbol that represents the Alliance to Restore the Republic. She also has a claim to the ancient Mando weapon known as Darksaber. So… yeah, she’s pretty cool.

She’s played in the series by Natasha Liu Bordizzo. An Australian actress, Bordizzo has earned roles in the musical The Greatest Showman, Hotel Mumbai, and Guns Akimbo. As it stands, Ahsoka will be her biggest role to date. (It is Star Wars, after all.)

Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla

Hera is one of the more recognizable characters from Star Wars lore. I mean, just look at her. Hera was a Twi’lek female revolutionary leader and became a very important figure in the fight against the Empire.

Hera has found herself too close to the devastating impact of the Clone Wars, since she witnessed the takeover of her homeworld, Ryloth, by the Empire. In an attempt to contribute to the Rebellion, Hera trained as a pilot and became one of the best. She would eventually meet Kanan Jarrus, a Jedi, with whom she would have a son.

Hera is played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who hardly needs an introduction. She’s been around since your childhood and had a supporting role in the superhero movie Sky High. Since then, she’s been consistently starring in new movies, from some of the best horror movies with 10 Cloverfield Lane and Final Destination 3 to even joining the DCU in Birds of Prey. Oh, and she also starred in the favorite movie of teen boys everywhere: Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.

Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll

Baylan Skoll will serve as one of the (likely many) villains that Ahsoka faces. Throughout the series. Having been blessed with Force sensitivity, Skoll was brought into the Jedi Order and would go on to become a Jedi Knight.

He then met Anakin, who told Skoll of his Padawan Ahsoka and spoke of her highly. Skoll would narrowly escape Order 66 by the end of the Clone Wars and left to become a mercenary.

In the series, Skoll is played by Ray Stevenson, a movie, TV, and stage actor. Most will know him as the Punisher in the 2008 movie, but he’s also known for appearing in Thor, RRR, and King Arthur. He’s also appeared in the thriller series Dexter, Vikings, and Star Wars: Rebels.

Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati

Just as Anakin had Ahsoka under his wing, Skoll had Shin Hati. As his apprentice, Hati aided him in his search for the missing Grand Admiral of the Imperial Navy. Shin Hati possesses a lightsaber with an orange-red blade.

In the show, she’s played by Ivanna Sakhno, a Ukrainian-American actress. Ahsoka will be Sakhno’s biggest role to date, though she has appeared in a few movies, including the thriller movie Let It Snow and the comedy movie The Spy Who Dumped Me.

David Tennant as Huyang

Although you won’t find Huyang on any list of the best Star Wars droids, he’s worth knowing. Huyang was a droid professor on the Crucible vessel, where he taught Jedi younglings. (He also taught Grand Master Yoda and Mace Windu how to construct their lightsabers.)

Huyang is pretty old, having been built around 25,020 BBY. A lightsaber architect and a knowledge that expands over a thousand generations, Huyang is a true asset to any mission.

David Tennant is most well-known for his portrayal of the Tenth Doctor in Doctor Who. But he’s also had plenty of turns in some of the best drama series, such as Broadchurch, Des, and Litvinenko. He’s also starred in the fantasy series Good Omens, in which he plays the demon Crowley. He’s a renowned actor in both the UK and US, and whether it’s traveling through time and space or investigating a murder, he’s always got you in the palm of his hand.

Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker

Honestly, do we need to break this down for you? He’s only one of the best Star Wars villains ever put to screen. Ladies and gentlemen, it’s the one, the only… Darth Vader. Okay, okay, before he was Darth, he was known as Anakin Skywalker.

As the ultimate Sith (unless you count Palpatine), Anakin is responsible for the entire franchise, if you think about it. Starting with his creation of the Death Star to his emotional reconciliation with his son Luke Skywalker, Anakin has been around the narrative block.

A long-standing Star Wars cast member, Hayden Christensen has seen a revival of his contribution to the franchise with a comeback starting in the Obi-Wan series. After his turn in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, Christensen had a little career lull, turning out some movies that weren’t all well received, such as Jumper and Little Italy. But we’re thrilled to see him in his comeback era and hope to see his filmography expand post-Ahsoka.

Everyone in the Ahsoka cast:

Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano

Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren

Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla

Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll

Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati

Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth

David Tennant as Huyang

Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn

Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger

Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker

Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma

Maurice Irvin as Senator Mawood

Jacqueline Antaramian as Senator Rodrigo

Nelson Lee as Senator Hamato Xiono

Erica Duke as Gran Senator

Paul Darnell as the Inquisitor Marrok

