Star Wars: who is Grand Admiral Thrawn?

Who is Grand Admiral Thrawn in Star Wars? We all love a hero, but there’s something about all the Star Wars villains that make them so fascinating, and Thrawn is certainly one of the most intriguing Star Wars characters around despite never appearing in live-action before.

A key player in the fight between the Rebellion and the Galactic Empire, Thrawn has featured in the animated series Star Wars Rebels and was one of the main antagonists of the Star Wars series. Despite this, very few people outside the hardcore fanbase will be aware of who Thrawn actually is.

So, who is Grand Admiral Thrawn? We’ve put together this concise guide so you can familiarise yourself with the character just in case he makes his way into a Star Wars movie or TV series in the future.

Who is Grand Admiral Thrawn?

Thrawn was part of the Chiss species, who served as a high-ranking officer in the Imperial Navy before ascending to the rank of Grand Admiral for the Galactic Empire.

With his iconic blue skin and menacing red eyes, this Star Wars alien originates from the planet Rentor, and has gone by many names. Born as Kivu’raw’nuru, before taking on the name Mitth’raw’nuru in his military days, this would later be shortened to Thrawn.

As the Empire began to take over, Thrawn would offer his allegiance to Emperor Palpatine and flourished as a brilliant and ruthless strategist in the Imperial regime. Thrawn was methodical and merciless in the arena of war, believing you should know your enemy in order to defeat them.

With this in mind, he studied various philosophies and cultures, but don’t be fooled by his calm, pragmatic approach. Thrawn would not think twice about executing orders to kill whenever necessary, and he was arguably one of the most influential and evil contributors to the Empire’s tyranny.

Will we ever see Grand Admiral Thrawn in live-action?

Though nothing has ever been confirmed for a live-action appearance of Grand Admiral Thrawn, we suspect it is only a matter of time before this happens.

Given more and more characters are getting their own TV series or making little Star Wars cameos, and considering Thrawn’s placement in the Star Wars timeline, we would expect him to cross paths with someone at some point.

There’s every chance the Grand Admiral could appear in Andor season 2 or the Ahsoka series. Though, who would join the Star Wars cast to play him is another matter.

