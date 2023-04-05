Star Wars – Sabine Wren explained

We’ve got Sabine Wren explained for you so that you know all there is to know about this great character. She’s a mainstay of the galaxy far, far away after appearing in animation form before, but now it’s time for a live-action version.

When it comes to Star Wars, it can be hard to keep up with all the heroes and villains from the various Star Wars series, never mind the big screen, too. Aside from the Jedi and the Sith, there’s all kinds of Star Wars characters across the galaxy that we can acquaint ourselves with, and Sabine Wren is an important person to know.

With Ahsoka release date coming up, we will see Sabine Wren make the jump from being a part of an animated series to being a fully-fledged live-action hero.

Who is Sabine Wren?

Sabine Wren is a female Mandalorian warrior and a member of the Spectres crew in Star Wars Rebels. She was also a revolutionary leader during the Rebellion against the Galactic Empire.

Before her days in the Rebellion, Wren was a member of the Imperial Academy of Mandalore, but when she saw the way her planet was decimated by the Empire she fled. Wren spent some time as a Star Wars bounty hunter, before being recruited to the crew of the Ghost by Captain Hera Syndulla and the Jedi Kanan Jarrus.

Wren was a keen artist and is even responsible for creating the symbol of the Rebellion. After helping take on the Empire, Wren would later return to Mandalore in an attempt to unite her people.

Sabine Wren and Ezra Bridger’s relationship explained

Sabine Wren and Ezra Bridger were crewmates aboard the Ghost starship as part of the Rebel group known as the Spectres. Later in life, the two would fall in love and marry.

Despite their happier times on board the Star Wars ship, Sabine and Ezra’s relationship does have its difficulties, too. When the Ghost crew liberated the planet of Lothal, it came at a price, as Ezra disappeared into Hyperspace. After the battle of Jakku, Wren joined forces with Ahsoka Tano to hunt for Ezra Bridger, and it’s likely this storyline will feature in the upcoming sci-fi series about Ahsoka.

Sabine Wren’s role in Mandalore

Sabine Wren was instrumental in showing the Mandalore people the atrocities of the Empire and she played a big part in the Mandalorian Civil War, too.

Wren took possession of the Darksaber in 2BBY and, though initially reluctant to use it, she wielded the legendary weapon to add credence to her attempts to unite the Mandalore people.

It was Wren who helped to kill Gar Saxon, the Imperial Viceroy of Mandalore, and the young warrior also fought alongside her family during the Mandalorian Civil War.

That's all you need to know about Sabine Wren in advance of her upcoming live-action appearance.