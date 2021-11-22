Everything new on Disney Plus this December

The nights are drawing in, there’s a chill in the air, and if you listen hard enough, you can hear the sound of sleigh bells. Yes, December is nearly here, and so are a whole host of obligations. There’s shopping to do, parties to attend, and food to eat. Sounds exhausting. Do you know what’d be more fun? Sitting down and watching some of the best movies and TV series the streaming service Disney Plus has to offer.
But ‘how will I know what’s on Disney Plus?’ I hear you cry. Well, don’t worry, your friends at the Digital Fix have a list of all the shows and movies, yes, all of them, coming to Disney Plus over the festive season.
There’s everything from action movies like Die Hard, the dramatic conclusion to the newest Marvel Cinematic Universe TV show Hawkeye, and even an appearance from the Star War’s deadliest bounty hunter. Let’s hope Santa’s not got a Disney Plus subscription of no one will get any presents!
WHAT’S ON DISNEY PLUS? – DECEMBER 1
- Hawkeye – Episode 3
- Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir – Season 4, Episode 10
- Gigantosaurus – Episodes 47-52
- Gabby Duran and the Unsittables – Season 2
- Drain the Oceans – Season 3
- India From Above – Season 1
- Dopesick – Season 1, Episode 5
- American Horror Story: Double Feature – Season 10, Episode 7
- The Great North – Season 1, Episode 11 (Finale)
- The Last Duel (2021)
- The Big Leap – Episode 1 (Launch)
- Last Man Standing – Season 9, Episode 19
- Bless the Harts – Season 2, Episode 17
- American Dad – Season 17, Episode 22 (Finale)
- Family Guy – Season 20, Episode 5
- Mixed-ish – Season 1, Episode 16
- Devs
- Da Vinci’s Demons – Season 1-3
- Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi – Season 1
WHAT’S NEW ON DISNEY PLUS? – DECEMBER 3
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid
- The Rescue
- Christmas…Again?!
- Mickey & Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas
- Die Hard (1988)
- The Day After Tomorrow (2004)
- The First Wave
WHAT’S NEW ON DISNEY PLUS? – DECEMBER 8
- Welcome To Earth
- Hawkeye – Episode 4
- Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir – Season 4, Episode 11
- Spidey and His Amazing Friends – Season 1, Episodes 8-12
- American Horror Story: Double Feature – Season 10, Episode 8
- Dopesick – Season 1, Episode 6
- The Big Leap – Episode 2
- Last Man Standing – Season 9, Episode 20
- Bless the Harts – Season 2, Episode 18
- Mixed-ish – Season 1, Episode 17
- Family Guy – Season 20, Episode 6
- Brickleberry Season 1-3 (Launch)
- Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi – Season 2 (Launch)
- Black-ish – Season 7 (Launch)
WHAT’S ON DISNEY PLUS? – DECEMBER 10
- Disney Holiday Magic Quest
- Calling All Monsters (Music Video)
- The Last Ice
- From The Ashes
- Juno (2007)
- No Sleep Til Christmas (2018)
- The Heat (2013)
- What A Man (2012)
WHAT’S NEW ON DISNEY PLUS? – DECEMBER 15
- Foodtastic
- Hawkeye – Episode 5
- Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir – Season 4, Episode 12
- Gigantosaurus – Season 3, Episode 1-10
- Disney Magic Bake-off – Season 1, Episode 10-12
- Sonny with a Chance – Seasons 1-2
- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted – Season 2
- Atlas of Cursed Places – Season 1
- American Horror Story: Double Feature – Season 10, Episode 9
- Dopesick – Season 1, Episode 7
- Ron’s Gone Wrong
- The Big Leap – Season 1, Episode 3
- Bless the Harts – Season 2, Episode 19
- Last Man Standing – Season 9, Episode 21 (Finale)
- Mixed-ish – Season 1, Episode 18
- Family Guy – Season 20, Episode 7
- Malcolm in the Middle – Seasons 1-7
WHAT’S NEW ON DISNEY PLUS? – DECEMBER 17
- Arendelle Castle Yule Log: Cut Paper Edition
- Being The Queen
- Eyewitness D-Day
- JoJo Rabbit (2019)
- King Arthur (2004)
- Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas
- The Joy Luck Club (1993)
WHAT’S NEW ON DISNEY PLUS? -DECEMBER 22
- Hawkeye – Episode 6 (Finale)
- Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir – Season 4, Episode 13
- Chicken Squad – Season 1, Episodes 14-20
- Made in a Day – Season 1
- Dian Fossey: Secrets in the Mist – Season 1
- Dog With a Blog – Seasons 1-3
- American Horror Story: Double Feature – Season 10 Episode 10 (Finale)
- Dopesick – Season 1, Episode 8 (Finale)
- The Wonder Years – Episode 1 (Launch)
- The Con (Launch)
- The Big Leap – Season 1, Episode 4
- Bless the Harts – Season 2, Episode 20
- Mixed-ish – Season 1, Episode 19
- Family Guy – Season 20, Episode 8
- American Housewife – Seasons 1-5
WHAT’S NEW ON DISNEY PLUS? – DECEMBER 24
- Encanto
- Far From The Tree (short)
- Life and Death in Paradise: Crocs in the Caribbean
- Downhill (2020)
- Life Of Pi (2012)
- The Man with One Red Shoe (1985)
- Same Time Next Christmas (2019)
- Fantastic Lies
- Silly Little Game
- This Magic Moment
- Al Davis vs The NFL
- Big Shot
- Bryan and the Boz
- Hawaiian: The Legend of Eddie Aikau
WHAT’S NEW ON DISNEY PLUS? – DECEMBER 29
- The Book of Boba Fett – Episode 1 (Launch)
- Club Mickey Mouse – Season 4
- Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir – Season 4, Episode 14
- The Ghost and Molly McGee – Season 1, Episodes 1-10
- T.O.T.S. – Season 3, Episodes 1-10
- Ice Road Rescue – Season 5
- Airport Security: Brazil – Season 5
- The Choe Show (Launch)
- The Wonder Years – Episode 2
- The Big Leap – Season 1, Episode 5
- Bless the Harts – Season 2, Episode 21
- Mixed-ish – Season 1, Episode 20
- Family Guy Season 20 – Episode 9 Part 1 (Finale)
- The Salisbury Poisonings (Launch)
- Bless this Mess – Season 1-2 (Launch)
WHAT’S NEW ON DISNEY PLUS? – DECEMBER 31
- Surviving the Mount St Helens Disaster
- Derek DelGaudio’s In & Of Itself (2020)
- A Hidden Life (2019)
- Paddington (2014)
- Paddington 2 (2017)
- No Crossover: The Trial of Allen Iverson
- The Best That Never Was
- Run Ricky Run
- Small Potatoes: Who Killed The USFL
- The Band That Wouldn’t Die
- Slaying The Badger
- Angry Sky
- Broke
That’s everything new on Disney Plus this December be sure to check back next month when we update this list for January. In the meantime why not check out our list of the best kids movies ever or our guide to the best family movies.
