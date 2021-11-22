Everything new on Disney Plus this December

The nights are drawing in, there’s a chill in the air, and if you listen hard enough, you can hear the sound of sleigh bells. Yes, December is nearly here, and so are a whole host of obligations. There’s shopping to do, parties to attend, and food to eat. Sounds exhausting. Do you know what’d be more fun? Sitting down and watching some of the best movies and TV series the streaming service Disney Plus has to offer.

But ‘how will I know what’s on Disney Plus?’ I hear you cry. Well, don’t worry, your friends at the Digital Fix have a list of all the shows and movies, yes, all of them, coming to Disney Plus over the festive season.

There’s everything from action movies like Die Hard, the dramatic conclusion to the newest Marvel Cinematic Universe TV show Hawkeye, and even an appearance from the Star War’s deadliest bounty hunter. Let’s hope Santa’s not got a Disney Plus subscription of no one will get any presents!

WHAT’S ON DISNEY PLUS? – DECEMBER 1

Hawkeye – Episode 3

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir – Season 4, Episode 10

Gigantosaurus – Episodes 47-52

Gabby Duran and the Unsittables – Season 2

Drain the Oceans – Season 3

India From Above – Season 1

Dopesick – Season 1, Episode 5

American Horror Story: Double Feature – Season 10, Episode 7

The Great North – Season 1, Episode 11 (Finale)

The Last Duel (2021)

The Big Leap – Episode 1 (Launch)

Last Man Standing – Season 9, Episode 19

Bless the Harts – Season 2, Episode 17

American Dad – Season 17, Episode 22 (Finale)

Family Guy – Season 20, Episode 5

Mixed-ish – Season 1, Episode 16

Devs

Da Vinci’s Demons – Season 1-3

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi – Season 1

WHAT’S NEW ON DISNEY PLUS? – DECEMBER 3

Diary of a Wimpy Kid

The Rescue

Christmas…Again?!

Mickey & Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas

Die Hard (1988)

The Day After Tomorrow (2004)

The First Wave

WHAT’S NEW ON DISNEY PLUS? – DECEMBER 8

Welcome To Earth

Hawkeye – Episode 4

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir – Season 4, Episode 11

Spidey and His Amazing Friends – Season 1, Episodes 8-12

American Horror Story: Double Feature – Season 10, Episode 8

Dopesick – Season 1, Episode 6

The Big Leap – Episode 2

Last Man Standing – Season 9, Episode 20

Bless the Harts – Season 2, Episode 18

Mixed-ish – Season 1, Episode 17

Family Guy – Season 20, Episode 6

Brickleberry Season 1-3 (Launch)

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi – Season 2 (Launch)

Black-ish – Season 7 (Launch)

WHAT’S ON DISNEY PLUS? – DECEMBER 10

Disney Holiday Magic Quest

Calling All Monsters (Music Video)

The Last Ice

From The Ashes

Juno (2007)

No Sleep Til Christmas (2018)

The Heat (2013)

What A Man (2012)

WHAT’S NEW ON DISNEY PLUS? – DECEMBER 15

Foodtastic

Hawkeye – Episode 5

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir – Season 4, Episode 12

Gigantosaurus – Season 3, Episode 1-10

Disney Magic Bake-off – Season 1, Episode 10-12

Sonny with a Chance – Seasons 1-2

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted – Season 2

Atlas of Cursed Places – Season 1

American Horror Story: Double Feature – Season 10, Episode 9

Dopesick – Season 1, Episode 7

Ron’s Gone Wrong

The Big Leap – Season 1, Episode 3

Bless the Harts – Season 2, Episode 19

Last Man Standing – Season 9, Episode 21 (Finale)

Mixed-ish – Season 1, Episode 18

Family Guy – Season 20, Episode 7

Malcolm in the Middle – Seasons 1-7

WHAT’S NEW ON DISNEY PLUS? – DECEMBER 17

Arendelle Castle Yule Log: Cut Paper Edition

Being The Queen

Eyewitness D-Day

JoJo Rabbit (2019)

King Arthur (2004)

Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas

The Joy Luck Club (1993)

WHAT’S NEW ON DISNEY PLUS? -DECEMBER 22

Hawkeye – Episode 6 (Finale)

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir – Season 4, Episode 13

Chicken Squad – Season 1, Episodes 14-20

Made in a Day – Season 1

Dian Fossey: Secrets in the Mist – Season 1

Dog With a Blog – Seasons 1-3

American Horror Story: Double Feature – Season 10 Episode 10 (Finale)

Dopesick – Season 1, Episode 8 (Finale)

The Wonder Years – Episode 1 (Launch)

The Con (Launch)

The Big Leap – Season 1, Episode 4

Bless the Harts – Season 2, Episode 20

Mixed-ish – Season 1, Episode 19

Family Guy – Season 20, Episode 8

American Housewife – Seasons 1-5

WHAT’S NEW ON DISNEY PLUS? – DECEMBER 24

Encanto

Far From The Tree (short)

Life and Death in Paradise: Crocs in the Caribbean

Downhill (2020)

Life Of Pi (2012)

The Man with One Red Shoe (1985)

Same Time Next Christmas (2019)

Fantastic Lies

Silly Little Game

This Magic Moment

Al Davis vs The NFL

Big Shot

Bryan and the Boz

Hawaiian: The Legend of Eddie Aikau

WHAT’S NEW ON DISNEY PLUS? – DECEMBER 29

The Book of Boba Fett – Episode 1 (Launch)

Club Mickey Mouse – Season 4

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir – Season 4, Episode 14

The Ghost and Molly McGee – Season 1, Episodes 1-10

T.O.T.S. – Season 3, Episodes 1-10

Ice Road Rescue – Season 5

Airport Security: Brazil – Season 5

The Choe Show (Launch)

The Wonder Years – Episode 2

The Big Leap – Season 1, Episode 5

Bless the Harts – Season 2, Episode 21

Mixed-ish – Season 1, Episode 20

Family Guy Season 20 – Episode 9 Part 1 (Finale)

The Salisbury Poisonings (Launch)

Bless this Mess – Season 1-2 (Launch)

WHAT’S NEW ON DISNEY PLUS? – DECEMBER 31

Surviving the Mount St Helens Disaster

Derek DelGaudio’s In & Of Itself (2020)

A Hidden Life (2019)

Paddington (2014)

Paddington 2 (2017)

No Crossover: The Trial of Allen Iverson

The Best That Never Was

Run Ricky Run

Small Potatoes: Who Killed The USFL

The Band That Wouldn’t Die

Slaying The Badger

Angry Sky

Broke

That’s everything new on Disney Plus this December be sure to check back next month when we update this list for January. In the meantime why not check out our list of the best kids movies ever or our guide to the best family movies.