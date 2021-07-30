Ahsoka Tano: Star Wars backstory, and next appearance explained

In Star Wars, who is Ahsoka Tano, and when is her next appearance? The former Jedi Padawan of Anakin Skywalker, Ahsoka’s a powerful force user who’s become one of most popular characters from a long long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away. Fresh from making the jump to live-action in The Mandalorian, we’re going to be seeing a lot of her as the franchise continues to grow.

An eternal rebel, Ahsoka walked out on the Jedi order over how certain aspects of the Clone Wars were handled. Not that she’s any sympathy for the Empire, mind, just that she’s since decided to find her own ways to contribute to efforts of keeping the dark side at bay.

One of the mainstays of Star Wars TV, she presents some interesting ideas on what the future of the saga might look like. We’ve consulted every sacred text we could find to tell you everything worth knowing about her, and when you can expect her to pop up next.

What is Ahsoka Tano’s backstory?

Part of the Togruta race, she’s first introduced as a force sensitive teenager that Yoda assigns to Anakin Skywalker during Star Wars: The Clone Wars, the film and subsequent show overseen by Dave Filoni. In the animated movie, she and Anakin don’t really get along, but manage to bond over successfully mending the relationship between the Hutts and the Galactic Republic.

She carries over into The Clone Wars TV Series, during which she starts to become the character we know so well. She’s an asset in the ongoing efforts against the Confederacy of Independent Systems, becoming a padawan-general of the 501st Legion, and Anakin grows protective despite his somewhat crass demeanour.

But, as we all know, eventually things start to go the other way for the Galactic Republic, and Anakin turns to the dark side. Before all that, however, Ahsoka turns her back on the Jedi due to internal persecution for something she didn’t do. In the last season, she faces Darth Maul and throws away one of her old lightsabers, which Vader is seen discovering later. Before Rey and Kylo Ren spoke about finding a new way between the light side and the dark in the sequel trilogy, Ahsoka was forging her own path.

She reappears again during Star Wars: Rebels, as an agent of The Rebellion. Rebels picks up 14 years after Clone Wars ends, and five years before Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope, at a point when the Empire was exterminating Jedi and other pockets of resistance. Ahsoka is a key figure in keeping efforts against Darth Vader and the stormtroopers alive.

During the second season, she’s devastated to learn Anakin has become Darth Vader, completely subsumed by the dark side. In visions, Anakin blames her for his downfall, and eventually they face each other in Malachor-V, a Sith temple, in the finale of season two.

Vader is the only one who leaves, and Ahsoka’s fate is left ambiguous until it’s revealed in season four that Ezra Bridger, one of the protagonists of Rebels, saved her using time-travel. At the end of the show, Ahsoka returns the favour, and she and Sabine Wren start looking for Ezra after he disappears with Grand Admiral Thrawn.

The next time we see her, she’s left animation for live-action in season two of The Mandalorian. She uses double white lightsabers, to signify she’s neither light nor dark, similar to Rey’s yellow saber at the end of The Rise of Skywalker. In the episode ‘The Jedi’, she’s in a stand-off with Imperial Magistrate Morgan Elsbeth, who’s placed Calodon a city on one of the planets of Corvus, under Imperial rule. Now something a legend as a freewheeling Jedi, Ahsoka plays Yojimbo in situations like this, where small communities are threatened without assistance.

The Mandalorian winds up there trying to find Ahsoka so Grogu – also known as The Child, or Baby Yoda – can receive appropriate force training. She and Grogu communicate, but after Anakin’s downfall to become Vader, she fears what could happen if that level of power turns sour.

Regardless, she and the Mandalorian help Calodon, with Ahsoka pressing Lisbeth for information on Thrawn, teasing a confrontation. She then sends the Mandolorian towards a disused Jedi temple that could help Grogu understand themselves.

When is Ahsoka Tano’s next appearance?

Her episode in The Mandalorian was her last mainstream, canonical appearance, but her next is shaping up to be major. The next time we’re expected to see Ahsoka Tano is in her own Disney Plus series, Ahsoka, which is being developed by Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau.

Very little is known about Ahsoka right now, except that it ties into The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Rangers of the New Republic, all of which are going to crossover at some point. We know it’ll continue where Rebels left off, and likely pick up on Ahsoka’s mission to find Ezra and Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Who plays Ahsoka Tano?

Three actors have played her across animation and live-action. Ashley Eckstein voices her for Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels, with Lauren Mary Kim doing motion-capture for her movements.

Rosario Dawson, then, has taken on the role for The Mandalorian and Ashoka. Dawson was previously in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Netflix shows Jessica Jones, Daredevil, Iron Fist, and Luke Cage, where she played Clare Temple. Just as her time with Marvel was done, she became part of Star Wars.

That’s everything pertinent to Ahsoka we can tell you right now. But rest assured, we’ll be maintaining these sacred texts so you’re always in the loop on her mission to find Thrawn.