The New Republic explained in Star Wars

What is the New Republic in Star Wars? The timeline of Star Wars is long and complicated, with different eras signalling different ruling regimes and ideologies throughout the galaxy. Here is what we know about the New Republic.

Throughout Star Wars, we’ve seen the Skywalker Saga with heroes like Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, and Han Solo, as well as Star Wars villains like Darth Vader and Emperor Palpatine. Long before that, there was the High Republic era where Jedi observed a peaceful galaxy, free of the Sith.

But what about the New Republic? It’s an era seen in some Star Wars movies, and it also just popped up in The Mandalorian season 3 episode 3, so let’s dive into what this time was all about.

What is the New Republic?

The New Republic is essentially the system of ruling the galaxy that emerged after the fall of the Galactic Empire.

In terms of the Star Wars timeline, the New Republic began in 4ABY but was officially founded in 5ABY. That’s basically shortly after the events of the ‘80s movie Return of the Jedi. The New Republic dissolved in 34ABY, when the First Order rose from the ashes of the Empire.

When Palpatine was assumed to have been killed and the Empire fell, the New Republic emerged as a democratic union of various planets in the galaxy, with its hub being on Coruscant.

Who ran the New Republic?

The New Republic was initially controlled by Mon Mothma, but she later retired and named Leia Organa as her successor.

Immediately after the fall of the Galactic Empire, it was Mon Mothma who led the galaxy into its new era of (largely) peace. The senator couldn’t fulfil her role forever though, and eventually elected Leia as the new ruler of the Republic.

Mothma had been fighting for the fall of the Empire ever since we saw her clandestine acts of Rebellion in Andor season 1, so it figures she would be the face of the New Republic.

What is the Amnesty Program?

The Amnesty Program was a means of rehabilitating those who had worked for the Galactic Empire. It aimed to give them a fresh start in the New Republic.

In The Mandalorian season 3, we see Doctor Pershing participating in the Amnesty Program, trying to redeem himself for his transgressions under Moff Gideon.

The Program gives those displaced by the fall of the Empire a place to live and a role in society. For Pershing, that role is a clerical job where he is tasked with destroying data and organising the destruction of Imperial property. Participants in the Program also have to speak to Star Wars droids to assess their mental state and development through rehabilitation.

If you’re hungry for Star Wars knowledge, you might want to check out our guide to Mandalore or learn about the Skywalker family tree. Alternatively, look ahead to upcoming Star Wars series like Andor season 2 or The Acolyte, and learn about Star Wars characters like Yoda and Din Djarin. Finally, you might enjoy reading our feature about why we love Baby Yoda.