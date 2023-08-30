Who is Wes Chatham playing in Ahsoka? The New Republic era of the Star Wars universe is expanding ever further as we explore the world of Ahsoka. The former Jedi is now helping with the fightback against the threat of a return for one of the most dastardly leaders within the fallen edifice of the Galactic Empire.

Alongside Thrawn, Star Wars viewers will soon get to meet Wes Chatham in the new Star Wars series when he switches his sci-fi allegiances from another of the best TV series to join the Star Wars cast. Chatham was previously best known as Amos Burton in one of the best sci-fi series around, The Expanse.

We know that Chatham is going to join the Ahsoka cast alongside some of the best Star Wars characters from both animation and live-action, but who is Wes Chatham playing in Ahsoka? Let's take a look at what we know already.

Who is Wes Chatham playing in Ahsoka?

Wes Chatham is playing Captain Enoch, who has been described as a right-hand man to Grand Admiral Thrawn. It’s fair to say that he’ll be clashing with our heroes in order to defend his boss.

Chatham was one of the later additions to the Ahsoka cast in terms of his announcement, with Deadline reporting in April 2023 that the character will be the “right-hand man” to Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), one of the best Star Wars villains.

We haven’t seen Chatham yet on screen, but we’re sure that he’ll show up once the Eye of Sion pays off and we find out where Thrawn has been since Ezra Bridger’s sacrifice on Lothal in Star Wars Rebels. He’ll certainly be a great addition to the ensemble.

If you have more Ahsoka Tano-based questions, we have plenty more Ahsoka-based answers, including our explainers on if Sabine is Force-sensitive, the Pathway to Peridea, Clancy Brown’s character, and the Nightsisters of Dathomir. You can also read our Ahsoka episode 3 recap and learn about Ahsoka’s connection to Andor.

Meanwhile, find out more about the best movies in the franchise with our guide to the Star Wars movies in order. You can also look at the new movies ahead as we round-up the new Star Wars movies and explain why Star Wars needs John Boyega in the future. If that’s not enough, we have a guide to everything new on Disney Plus.