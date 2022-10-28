Star Wars: The Sith explained

The Sith explained. The Star Wars movies chronicle the eternal battle for control of the galaxy between the Sith and the Jedi. These two ancient orders of Force users are famous for their ability to control the world around them, and for their deadly lightsabers.

But, if you’ve seen the science fiction movies before, or any of the Star Wars series, you may well be left with more questions than answers about exactly who the Sith are, and what they represent. Thankfully, we’re here to deconstruct any fake news, and give you the lowdown on the history of the Sith, and the most important members of their order.

While you’re reading, remember these wise word from Yoda: “Fear leads to anger. Anger leads to hate. Hate leads to suffering” otherwise, you might find yourself falling for the seduction and promises of the dark side. Here’s our guide to the Sith explained.

The Sith explained

The Sith are an order of Force-sensitive warriors who have embraced, and worship, the dark side of the Force. Unlike the Jedi, who used the Force while remaining detached from their emotions, the Sith enhanced their ability with the Force through embracing negative emotions like anger, hate, jealousy, and fear.

While the Jedi used the force in more discreet ways, through channelling the power of their negative emotions the Sith were able to project lightening from their fingertips, and they fought with crimson red lightsabers. The most powerful Sith were capable of manipulating the prescience, foresight, and emotions of others, for example when Darth Sidious clouded Yoda’s judgement, and implanted dark visions in Anakin Skywalker’s mind.

The Sith reached the height of their powers during the period of the Galactic Empire, ruled by Darth Sidious and his disciple Darth Vader. Together, they had destroyed their sworn enemies, the Jedi order, rooting out almost every last trace of them throughout the galaxy. However, the Sith were hugely wounded by the Rebellion, which undid the Empire, killing Darth Vader in the process. The Sith were eventually destroyed completely by Rey, after she killed the returned villainous Star Wars character Emperor Palpatine.

Who are the most important Sith?

There’s no bigger big bad baddie than Emperor Palpatine, Darth Sidious himself. Sidious was the leader of the Sith for the majority of the events that we see in the Star Wars movies. He is the most powerful Sith that we see on screen, managing to hold his own against four Jedi masters, and Yoda.

Despite his decrepit, OAP exterior, he was as capable in wielding a lightsabre as he was with the dark side of the force, and possessed many impressive ancient Sith abilities and battle techniques. His charisma and powers of persuasion were also important tools, which he used to create the Galactic Empire and convert Anakin Skywalker to the dark side.

Darth Vader is next in line. He was known for his intimidating presence, his confident fighting ability, and his impressive use of the Force. Despite his wounds and injuries, he was fuelled by hatred and anger for his old master Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Other notable Sith were Darth Maul and Darth Tyranus (AKA Count Dooku) who were also important figures in the ascendancy of the Sith, albeit less powerful than Sidious and Vader.

