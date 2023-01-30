What is the Darksaber in Star Wars? You can’t have a war without weapons, and we’re here to look at one of the coolest, most iconic weapons from the whole franchise.

While everyone is familiar with the lightsabers wielded by Jedi and Sith across the various Star Wars movies and Star Wars series, far less know about the Darksaber. However, if you’re patiently waiting for The Mandalorian season 3 release date, you’re going to need to get to grips with this mythical Star Wars weapon.

So what is the Darksaber? How is it different to any other lightsaber? And who has used this weapon before? Let’s take a look.

What is the Darksaber?

The Darksaber is an ancient weapon created by Tarre Vizsla, the first Mandalorian to be inducted into the Jedi Order, and is essentially a black-bladed lightsaber.

The special lightsaber was held in the Jedi Temple after Vizsla’s passing but was stolen back by the Mandalore people during a battle with the Jedi around the time of the fall of the Old Republic.

Like any lightsaber, the Darksaber uses a crystal to harness the power of the Force. However, there are differences between the two weapons.

What’s the difference between the Darksaber and a lightsaber?

The Darksaber looks different from other lightsabers due to its black blade, and it also acts differently, too, in that it has a stronger connection to its user.

The blade of the Darksaber is shorter than normal lightsabers and is shaped more like a traditional sword, with a tapered blade. It comes with an angular pommel, hand guard, and slit-shaped blade emitter, and these were all made of Beskar, a highly-powerful material typically used by the Mandalore people.

The Darksaber has a higher pitched sound than a standard lightsaber, more akin to a screech than the hum we normally associate with the weapons. While lightsabers are attuned to their user, the Darksaber actually reacts to the emotions and thoughts and can even change how heavy it is depending on how well connected it is to those wielding it.

It’s worth noting also, that one can only possess the Darksaber by defeating in combat the one who already holds it. That’s why anyone who simply steals the Darksaber will not be able to forge a suitable connection with the weapon.

Who has used the Darksaber?

The person you’re most likely to see wielding the Darksaber, at least in live-action, is Din Djarin. We saw Mando using the weapon in season 2 of his TV series, and he will likely pick it up again for The Mandalorian season 3.

It’s not just Din Djarin who you will have seen in that particular sci-fi series holding the Darksaber, though. The Star Wars villain Moff Gideon has also wielded the Darksaber, hoping to use it as part of his nefarious scheme to experiment on the Mandalorian character of Baby Yoda.

Throughout Star Wars history, various Mandalore people have held the Darksaber. Sabine Wren possessed the weapon in the animated series Star Wars Rebels, as did Bo-Khatan.

Curiously, one of the few non-Mandalorians who held the weapon is none other than Darth Maul. He took the Darksaber from Pre Vizsla after the coup of Mandalore, and then tried to use it to defeat his former master Emperor Palpatine.

