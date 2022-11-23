Star Wars: Andor season 2 release date speculation, cast, and more

What is the Star Wars: Andor season 2 release date? We’re going to be riding the hype train for this Star Wars series for quite some time, after the first season of Andor totally blew our minds and became one of the best things to ever come from the world of Star Wars. With season 1 of the sci-fi series over, it’s time to get excited about season 2.

The streaming service show follows Cassian Andor, who you should remember from the Star Wars movie Rogue One, as he forges his path within the Rebellion and begins to fight back against the Galactic Empire. The TV series was a breath of fresh air, with no sign of Jedi, Sith, Emperor Palpatine, or even any lightsabers; Andor was simply an incredible thriller series on its own merits.

We need more, though, so we’re looking ahead to the Star Wars: Andor season 2 release date and we’ve got all the details you need.

Star Wars: Andor season 2 release date speculation

We don’t know the Star Wars: Andor season 2 release date at the moment, but at the time of writing in November 2022, the second season had just begun production.

If we had to guess, we would put Andor season 2 down for an early 2024 premiere date, but that’s the best case scenario. Worst case scenario is, we have to wait until late 2024 for the next adventure.

According to creator Tony Gilroy in a chat with Collider, the post-production process could be expedited if there is a demand for Andor season 2 to arrive quicker, but it would be “very, very, very expensive.”

Star Wars: Andor season 2 plot speculation

No exact details have been released about the Star Wars: Andor season 2 plot, but we do know that the next season will lead directly up to the moment Cassian joins up with the Rebellion for the mission to retrieve the plans to the Death Star, as seen in the thriller movie Rogue One.

Speaking to the Rolling Stone, Tony Gilroy dropped some hints about what we can expect from Andor season 2. Gilroy explained that in season 2, “we come back a year later. It’ll be very different.” Apparently, the second season will cover the space of four years in Star Wars time, and we should expect time jumps every three episodes.

Gilroy also teased Andor season 2 will be “really satisfying,” and for Cassian, this second season is “not about becoming a revolutionary. [It’s] about learning to be a leader and how difficult it is to put the alliance together.”

We imagine there will be plenty of new faces and new planets in Andor, which means lots of cool new Andor filming locations, too. One of the triumphs of the first season has been the fact Andor looks so good compared to other Star Wars series, and that’s largely down to the real-world locations used. Hopefully season 2 brings more of the same.

Star Wars: Andor season 2 cast speculation

There has been no official confirmation as to who will be in the Andor cast for season 2, but the one person we do know will definitely be back is Diego Luna, who plays the titular Star Wars character.

We can’t be sure, but we would assume that Stellan Skarsgård will return as Luthen Rael, too, given his importance to the burgeoning Rebel cause across the galaxy. Similarly, Mon Mothma has a big part to play in the Star Wars timeline and we’d be very surprised not to see Genevieve O’Reilly back for season 2.

When we last saw Dedra Meero and Syril Karn, they had their backs against the wall and had seemingly lost the battle. But, if we’ve learned anything about these two so far, it’s that they will fight and claw their way back and will give everything to win the war. Hopefully, we will see more of Denise Gough and Kyle Soller as the Star Wars villains next time around.

Of course, there’s sure to be plenty of surprises and new faces among the cast, too. With this in mind, we suspect we’ll see some exciting Star Wars cameos pop up along the course of Andor season 2.

How many episodes will there be in Star Wars: Andor season 2?

We know there will be 12 episodes in Andor season 2, just like the first season. That will be the end of it though, and there is no chance of Andor season 3 going into development.

That's all we know about the Star Wars: Andor season 2 release date for now, but we will be keeping our ears to the ground for more.