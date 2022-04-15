Ahsoka series release date – when is the new Star Wars series out?

When will the Ahsoka series be released? Star Wars has come a long way since a humble farmboy saved the galaxy. Since the Original Trilogy, the lore of the galaxy far, far, away has expanded to such a degree that it can often be hard to keep up with the films, TV series, novels, and comic books that make the massive galaxy even bigger. Since the unprecedented success of The Mandalorian, Disney seems to be going really heavy on the small screen side of things.

Among the swathes of new series set to come to Disney Plus, one stands out above the rest – and it’s the one that sees the return of Ahsoka Tano, apprentice to Anakin Skywalker and fully-fledged Jedi (sort of) by the time we meet her in The Mandalorian.

We’ve got a lot of catching up to do with Ahsoka, especially as there’s a lot of time to fill between her last appearance in The Clone Wars and her appearance in live-action. So, what exactly can we expect from the Ahsoka series? Here’s everything we know about Tano’s return so far.

Ahsoka series release Date: When Is Ahsoka Coming Out?

There’s no official release date for Ahsoka just yet, much like the other live-action Star Wars series, but we shouldn’t be waiting too long for it.

The show begins shooting in Los Angeles later in April 2022, so there’s every chance that we could see the show finally rear its head in early 2023. That’s a pretty early estimation, though, and it could yet see some delays that push it a little further.

Here’s hoping it doesn’t, though, as if we’re getting live-action time travel in Star Wars, it’s safe to say we’re going to struggle to wait another day, let alone until next year.

Ahsoka series Plot: What Is The Ahsoka Series About?

Details about the show’s plot are still under wraps, but fans have a lot of theories as to what Ahsoka will focus on. In her appearance in The Mandalorian, Ahsoka mentioned that she was on the hunt for fan-favourite baddie Grand Admiral Thrawn, who vanished along with Jedi Ezra Bridger in Star Wars Rebels.

It’s thought that the show will continue Ahsoka’s hunt, searching for her friend and dishing out some punishment along the way. Sabine Wren will likely serve on the assist if this ends up being the show’s plot, and with her, Thrawn and Bridger yet to make their debut in live-action, Ahsoka is bound to be a real treat for fans of Rebels.

But, that might not be all that gets focus in the series. Some fans have pointed out that the strange, spacey images hanging around Ahsoka’s name in the show’s logo might be hinting at the World Between Worlds.

For the uninitiated, the World Between Worlds is a bizarre realm in which time moves differently, used by Ahsoka to make a bold escape from Darth Vader in Rebels. It’s perfectly feasible that it could be making its appearance in the Ahsoka series, and it’d be the first-ever use of time travel in live-action Star Wars. Plus, as fans wonder how Hayden Christensen factors into the series, maybe time travel will be what brings Ahsoka face to face with her teacher once again.

Ahsoka series cast: Who’s joining the Ahsoka Series?

Naturally, it has already been confirmed that Rosario Dawson will be returning as the titular Jedi reprising her role as the character who first appeared in live-action in The Mandalorian’s ‘The Jedi’ episode. We could have discerned this much from the title alone, but there are much more interesting cast additions.

Hayden Christensen, Anakin Skywalker himself, is set to appear, but the nature of his appearance is still under wraps. He could just as easily appear in some Clone Wars flashbacks as he could appear as Vader for the first time since his fight with Ahsoka in Rebels.

We’ll just have to see what comes of the appearance, but either way, it looks like Ahsoka’s going to have to contend with her past at some point. Sabine Wren will be making the jump to live-action from Rebels, and will be played by Natasha Liu Bordizzo – and she’s the only confirmed character to make her live-action debut in the series.

But rumours are circulating that Ezra Bridger, Hera Syndulla, and Grand Admiral Thrawn have already been cast and will also be showing up at some point in the show.

The show has also added Ivanna Sakhno and Ray Stevenson in unknown roles, though it is speculated that Stevenson will be taking up the show’s big baddie role.

Finally confirmed for the show is Birds of Prey’s Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who’s set to make her debut in the galaxy far, far away in an unconfirmed role.

Who’s Making The Ahsoka Series?

Thankfully, Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau are attached to Ahsoka are showrunners. With Filoni’s co-creation of the character alongside George Lucas and Favreau’s talents on The Mandalorian, they’ve already more than proved that they’re up to the task.

If their prior work is anything to go on, then Ahsoka should shape up to be something special. It has also been revealed that the co-director of Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Peter Ramsey is taking the reins of the show as director of at least one episode.

The episode count and potential other directors are still under wraps, but it’s nice to know at least one of the episodes is in safe hands.