Star Wars Skeleton Crew release date speculation, cast, plot, and more

What is the Star Wars Skeleton Crew release date? With the advent of Disney’s own streaming service, many TV series have followed, many of them Star Wars ones. With the success of other series following non-force-wielding characters, another is on the way.

Disney Plus‘ production line has had new projects flying at us at lightspeed, with variance in reception. With some of the more earthy TV series like The Mandalorian doing particularly well with hard-to-please Star Wars fans, the streamer has a new series that follows this slightly more grounded path.

Featuring a big-name actor and an intriguing logline, this new sci-fi series may well find itself among the small group of modern Star Wars franchise entries universally liked. Only time will tell, but here’s everything you need to know about the Star Wars Skeleton Crew release date.

Star Wars Skeleton Crew release date speculation

There is no official Skeleton Crew release date, but filming reportedly began in September 2022 and wrapped by the end of January 2023.

With The Mandalorian season 3 release date in March 2023, it’s unlikely Skeleton Crew will air in spring, so with all that in mind, we’re currently betting on a summer or autumn 2023 release date.

Star Wars Skeleton Crew plot speculation

All we know about the Skeleton Crew plot is that it will centre around a group of four kids who get lost in space.

Jon Watts, the superhero movies director responsible for Spider-Man movies such as Spider-Man Far From Home, is the showrunner of the series.

Speaking at Star Wars Celebration (via Vanity Fair), Watts explained, “It’s the story about a group of kids, about 10 years old, from a tiny little planet who accidentally get lost in the Star Wars galaxy. It’s the story of their journey trying to find their way home.”

Who’s in the Star Wars Skeleton Crew cast?

The Star Wars Skeleton Crew cast will include Jude Law, but the rest of the cast is currently unconfirmed.

Law is no stranger to sci-fi, playing Marvel villain Kree in the 2019 Marvel movie Captain Marvel. However, the exact role he will be playing in this sci-fi drama series is currently unconfirmed.

We already know that the series will centre around a group of ten-year-old kids, and at Star Wars Celebration, executive producer Chris Ford clarified that the group would be made up of four people. So, we can expect a group of four young ‘uns leading proceedings and making up the core cast alongside Law. Stay tuned for a core cast list.

That’s all we currently know about Star Wars Skeleton Crew. Details are sparse, but reveals shouldn’t be too far, far away if a 2023 release is still on the cards. In the meantime, check out our guide to the best Star Wars series, the Star Wars movies in order, and the best Star Wars characters.