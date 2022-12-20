Star Wars: Mace Windu explained

Who is Mace Windu in Star Wars? Across the various Star Wars movies and TV series, we meet all kinds of different Star Wars characters whose impact may be big or relatively small. Mace Windu is certainly part of the first camp there, and that’s mainly because he is such a badass.

With the ongoing fight between the Rebellion and the Galactic Empire, an array of Star Wars droids, Star Wars bounty hunters, and unusual Star Wars aliens coming and going, and evil rising in the form of Darth Vader, it can be hard to keep track of who’s who in the galaxy. But we’re here to help with our guide to Mace Windu explained.

Mace Windu explained

Mace Windu was an incredibly powerful Jedi Master and a devout member of the Jedi High Council, who believed very strongly in the traditions of the Jedi order.

He was trained by the wise Yoda before going on to serve as a Jedi General in the Grand Army of the Republic during the Clone Wars and was also the elected leader of the Jedi Council at one point. Windu disliked the notion of politics, but was a staunch protector of the Republic on Coruscant.

Windu was so close to the action there, in fact, that he was one of the first to confront Emperor Palpatine when it was revealed that he was actually a Sith Lord. He all but defeated Palpatine, too, and was about to kill him, but Anakin Skywalker intervened and allowed Windu to be sent plummeting to his death instead.

Mace Windu predominantly appears in the ‘90s movie The Phantom Menace and the 2000s movies Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, where he is played by Samuel L Jackson. Fun fact: Mace Windu is the only Jedi to wield a purple lightsaber, and the reason for that is Jackson simply wanted a different colour to everyone else, and George Lucas duly obliged.

That’s the rundown on Mace Windu. If you want to know anything else about Star Wars, dive into our guide to Andor season 2 release date or learn more about characters like Mon Mothma and Princess Leia.