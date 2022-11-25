Star Wars: is K-2SO in Andor season 2?

While we might not know the Andor season 2 release date, there are some things that we do know, such as whether or not K-2SO is in Andor season 2. K-2SO became a fan favourite Star Wars character with his introduction in the Star Wars movie Rogue One.

In the thriller movie, the Star Wars droid was voiced by Alan Tudyk. K-2SO was a reprogrammed KX-series security droid, which were usually used by the Galactic Empire. However, he had been modified to help the Rebellion. He immediately became hugely popular among Star Wars fans for his no-nonsense approach to action, and his ability to balance out tense Star Wars scenes with unintentional humour.

Due to his links with Cassian Andor in the science fiction movie Rogue One, you might have expected K-2SO to show up in the first season of the new Star Wars series Andor. However, that wasn’t the case, and while Andor introduced audiences to plenty of new characters like Luthen Rael, Dedra Meero, and Syril Karn, K-2SO was not part of the picture. So, is K-2SO in Andor season 2?

Is K-2SO in Andor season 2?

For anyone who’s a fan of the droid, we’ve got great news: K-2SO will be in Andor season 2. Hurrah! We know this because the creator of the prequel-to-a-prequel sci-fi series, Tony Gilroy, has said so himself.

Speaking to Collider, Gilroy discussed the responsibilities that Andor season 2 had to deal with then it comes to linking back (or, forward) to Rogue One. On the introduction of K-2SO he said “that’s one of the responsibilities of part 2. Obviously, if we’re going to walk into Rogue, we have to deal with [introducing K-2SO].”

That’s pretty conclusive, and it should make fans of K-2SO everywhere very excited. For more on Andor, check out our Andor season 1 recap, and our guide to the Andor cast including characters like Mon Mothma and Maarva.