Star Wars: The Acolyte release date speculation, cast, plot and more

Star Wars: The Acolyte release date. If you’re a Star Wars fan, you’re probably still enjoying the excellent new Star Wars series Andor. The sci-fi series is gripping, and fun, and very different to what we’ve come to expect from the Star Wars universe.

However, like all good things, Andor will be coming to an end soon. That will leave a great big Star Wars-shaped hole in our TV viewing. But fear not, there are plenty more Star Wars series coming down the line. One of those new series is Star Wars: The Acolyte.

Star Wars: The Acolyte is one of the latest shows to be announced, and will be making its debut on the streaming service Disney Plus. However, what is the Star Wars: The Acolyte release date, and how long will we have to wait for the series? We’re here to fill you in with everything that we know about Star Wars: The Acolyte.

Star Wars: The Acolyte release date speculation

There is no confirmed Star Wars: The Acolyte release date. However, there are things that we do know about the upcoming TV series which mean that we can make an educated guess as to when it might be released.

Firstly we know that there are other Star Wars series that are due to come out before Star Wars: The Acolyte. These are Ahsoka, Skeleton Crew, and The Mandalorian season 3. These are all set to release in 2023, unless there are any push backs in the release dates.

Star Wars: The Acolyte, then, looks like it will be due to release in 2024. If it starts filming in early 2023, the series could come out as soon as mid-2024 or even earlier. But this isn’t a guarantee, and it could be that the Star Wars: The Acolyte release date ends up being towards the end of 2024.

Star Wars: The Acolyte cast

Star Wars: The Acolyte cast looks like it’ll be starting from a clean slate, with a completely original cast of new Star Wars characters. This means that the few actors who have been confirmed in Star Wars: The Acolyte have not yet got names attached to their characters.

Despite this, there are already some very big names in the small cast list, including Lee Jung-jae who is best known as the lead star of the violent Netlfix drama series. There are also some actors who are rumoured to be joining that cast, but haven’t been confirmed.

Who is in the Star Wars: Acolyte cast?

Amandla Stenberg

Lee Jung-jae

Manny Jacinto

Jodie Turner-Smith

Charlie Barnett

Star Wars: The Acolyte plot speculation

As it stands, there is very little information about the Star Wars: The Acolyte plot. However, there have been a few hints, and we do know when the series will be set in the Star Wars chronology.

The official description for the show describes Star Wars: The Acolyte as “a mystery-thriller that will take the audience into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark side powers in the final days of the High Republic era.” This means that it will take place in an earlier era of the galaxy far, far away than we’ve seen before, set prior to the events of the Star Wars movie The Phantom Menace.

The fact that the show will explore the High Republic is also interesting because that means the series could look and feel very different to other Star Wars shows. Theoretically, it could resemble a fantasy series more than a science fiction series.

However, that’s all just speculation, and we don’t know any of the specific plot details yet. Whether the show will explore ancient Sith and Jedi, or take a more grounded approach like Andor, is still somewhat unclear.

Star Wars: The Acolyte trailer speculation

Because filming hasn’t yet started on the show, there are no Star Wars: The Acolyte trailers or images as of yet. However, as filming starts and as we get closer to 2024, expect to see the first stills and teasers from Star Wars: The Acolyte. When they do drop, we’ll be here to keep you up to date with all the latest information.

None