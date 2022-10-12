Why Andor looks so good compared to other Star Wars series

Why does Andor look so good compared to other Star Wars series, you may be wondering? The latest product to come from the Star Wars universe has been a thrilling adventure so far, and as we hit the halfway mark in the TV series with Andor episode 6, we’re stunned by just how amazing this particular Star Wars series looks.

Recent shows like Kenobi and The Mandalorian, while exciting enough, have always felt a little bit off from an aesthetic point of view. Any sci-fi series will always have the challenge of making spaceships and aliens look convincing, but ever since the Andor release date came around, we’ve found it hard not to believe in life outside our planet.

So what is the team behind Andor doing right to make Andor look so good compared to other Star Wars series? Let’s take a look, shall we.

Why does Andor look so good compared to other Star Wars series?

The answer is very simple – Andor looks so good because the creative team made the decision to shoot on location, in real places, and that means everything just feels more natural and nice to look at.

You see, with other Star Wars shows, a piece of incredible technology called The Volume is used to project a backdrop for each scene. The Volume is one of the most advanced technologies in filmmaking right now, and was pioneered by the first season of The Mandalorian.

The problem is, The Volume is very expensive to use, and also very limiting. We spoke to Tony Gilroy, the creator of Andor, about this, and he explained that you have to decide whether to use The Volume or not, as there is no way of doing on-location shoots and using the technology.

By opting to go into the real world and put its actors in real forests, buildings, and other various settings, Andor is imbued with an authenticity that just cannot be replicated by technology.

The Andor filming locations are full of natural light and tangible objects, therefore making them much more convincing when captured during production. It’s also a hell of a lot cheaper to shoot on-location than it is to build a huge set, so all of that money saved can go towards crafting the big money shot of The Eye we saw in episode 6.

So there you have it, that’s why Andor looks so good! If you’re into the show, check out our interview with Diego Luna about his role as the leading man. Or, here’s a breakdown of all the Easter eggs in Luthen Rael’s collection.