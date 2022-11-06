Star Wars Andor: what’s going on with Syril Karn, exactly?

What’s going on with Syril Karn? Played to perfection by Kyle Soller, Syril Karn is a new Star Wars villain introduced in Andor, and is one of those guys we all just love to hate.

His character is ambitious, driven, obsessive, and lonely. He’s a million lightyears away from other Star Wars movie villains like Darth Vader, Count Dooku, or Kylo Ren, because despite his love for the Empire, Syril Karn is relatable in his desperate quest for recognition. He’s one of the rare Star Wars characters who can be compared to people we all know in real-life.

Suffice to say, Syril Karn is excellent. But, there’s a lot about the character that’s shrouded in ambiguity. What really motivates him? Why does he hate Cassian Andor so much? And what’s going to happen to him? There’s much to discuss, so let’s find out what’s going on with Syril Karn, exactly.

Who is Syril Karn?

Syril Karn is a native of Coruscant, and son of Eedy Karn (portrayed by Harry Potter movie alum Kathryn Hunter). He was a deputy inspector for the security force at Preox-Morlana, where his work included uncovering dissent and finding criminals.

When two Pre-Mor enforcement officers were murdered by Cassian Andor, he went against orders from his superior officer and began a galaxy-wide man-hunt for Andor. This escalated beyond his control when him and his officers arrived on Ferrix, where Andor was living, becoming involved in conflict on the planet that resulted in the death of more Pre-Mor officers and civilians, and Andor’s escape with the help of Luthen Rael.

Due to this error, Imperial forces took jurisdiction over Pre-Mor security, and Karn was stripped of his rank duties. He returned to Coruscant to live with his mother, before getting a job at the Imperial Bureau of Standards with help from his influential Uncle Harlo. There, he continued his search for Andor drawing the attention of the ISB. He was brought into questioning by Dedra Meero, who told him to cease his investigation.

Why does Syril Karn hate Cassian Andor?

Cassian Andor represents everything that Syril Karn hates, especially disorder and rebellion. Ever since the start, Syril Karn has seemed to harbour a burning hatred of Cassian Andor and in many ways, the two Star Wars characters are the exact opposite of one another.

Since the incident on Ferrix, Syril Karn’s hatred of Cassian Andor has grown because his search for Andor led to him losing his rank, status, job, and purpose. This fuels his quest for revenge, as he has continued to obsess over Andor and his whereabouts.

What is Syril Karn’s plan?

Syril Karn believes that if he can help find and capture Andor, then he will be able to restore his reputation. However, he has ignored Dedra Meero’s requests to stop his search for Andor, and now seems to be attempting to get closer to the ISB officer, telling her that she has restored his faith in the Empire and in justice.

Exactly why he’s doing this is unclear. It could be genuine infatuation, and he seems to have a growing obsession for Dedra Meero, or it could also be an attempt to manipulate her into getting him more involved in the hunt for Andor. Right now, it’s unclear what Syril Karn’s plan is going forward, but his aim – to finish his hunt for Cassian Andor – is abundantly clear.

What’s going to happen to Syril Karn?

Syril Karn does not seem to be headed for a happy ending. He is playing with fire with his continued obsession with Cassian Andor, and is putting himself on a path of conflict with Dedra Meero, and it looks like she will soon see the character as an obstacle.

Dedra Meero might have Karn ‘dealt with’ and she’s proven that she’s a ruthless, merciless opponent when it suits her. Or, if Karn manages to avoid that fate he might find himself killed by Cassian Andor directly. If Karn does eventually catch-up to Andor (and don’t put it past him) he could leave the future-rebel with no choice. These two outcomes seem to be the most obvious, but really what’s in store for the character is anyone’s guess.

