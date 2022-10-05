Star Wars Andor: Mon Mothma explained

Who is Mon Mothma in Star Wars Andor? While the new Star Wars series may be relatively free of ties to the wider science fiction movie franchise, there are some familiar faces in the show. One Star Wars character in particular has been around since the Original Trilogy, so here’s everything you need to know about Mon Mothma.

Mon Mothma has been played by two different actors over the course of the 45 year history of Star Wars movies and TV series, as well as appearing in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

With a far more prominent role to play in the new sci-fi series Star Wars Andor, we figured it was time to go into detail, so here’s Mon Mothma explained.

Who is Mon Mothma?

To put it simply, Mon Mothma is a key figure in the political system of the galaxy in the Star Wars universe. She held her position during the demise of the Galactic Republic, was one of the founders of the Alliance to Restore the Republic, and was elected the first Chief of State of the New Republic.

Mothma was first elected as a senator to the Bormea sector at the age of 19, making her the youngest ever senator. This record would be broken by Leia Organa, who would essentially become Mothma’s apprentice.

What is fascinating about Mon Mothma is her links to the prequel series of Star Wars movies, and the originals too. She worked closely with Bail Organa and Padme Amidala prior to the Clone Wars, and also collaborated with the band of heroes in the build up to the Battle of Endor.

She has seen so much destruction and literally watched democracy fall at the hands of the Empire, but never stopped fighting to rebuild what was lost. While a diplomatic and pragmatic character, Mon Mothma is certainly one of the good guys and is one of the few people to have openly defied the Emperor during his tyrannical reign.

In the Original Trilogy Star Wars cast, Mothma was played by Caroline Blakiston. The character is now played by Genevieve O’Reilly, who first took on the role in the 2000s movie Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

