Who are the best Star Wars bounty hunters? The collection of bounty hunters seen throughout the many Star Wars movies and Star Wars series are, it’s safe to say, an eclectic bunch.

They make up some of the most interesting Star Wars characters of all, with their complex backstories and histories. And, unlike too many of the main heroes in the Rebellion and beyond, these Star Wars villains are non-human aliens more often than not. That’s great, not only because it’s nice to see alien faces, but because it expands the Star Wars universe.

However, unlike famous Star Wars figures like Emperor Palpatine, Darth Vader, and many Jedi, the bounty hunters in the galaxy far, far away often go underappreciated. Partly, that’s because bounty hunters who find themselves in the spotlight often don’t stay bad for very long, like Boba Fett and Din Djarin. But it’s also because the bounty hunters in the science fiction movies just didn’t tend to get that much attention. Well, that’s about to end. Here’s our run down of the best Star Wars bounty hunters.

The best Star Wars bounty hunters

Aurra Sing

Bossk

Cad Bane

IG-11

Jango Fett

Aurra Sing

Like most of the bounty hunters on this list, Aurra Sing got the vast majoirty of her screen time thanks to her role in the Star Wars animated series Clone Wars. However, her very first appearance can be found in the prequel adventure movie, The Phantom Menace. Sing can be seen watching Anakin’s podrace from a raised position, with her signature ponytail and rifle slung across her back.

At that point, she was little more than an extra notable for a cool design. Since then, she has become so much more. Perhaps her most impressive achievement was getting so close to outsmarting Ahsoka Tano and killing Padme. She was eventually beaten, but we doubt there’s another bounty hunter in the galaxy who could have made such a decent effort. Better luck next time, Aurra Sing.

Bossk

Okay, so there’s no avoiding it on this one. The reason Bossk has made the list is because he looks cool. Yep, that’s it. And you know what? That’s enough. Bossk isn’t a character with a lot of substance but he’s managed to make a lasting impression on Star Wars fans because the idea of a space-lizard bounty hunter is simply amazing. How could he not be on the list?

Even in the TV series Clone Wars, Bossk gets overlooked and barely speaks a word in contrast to his bounty hunter friends. That’s a huge shame, but what it does mean is that there’s even more potential for future Bossk content. Give Bossk his own bounty hunting series, you Disney Plus cowards. And please, please don’t turn him into a hero.

Cad Bane

Cad Bane is a total badass. He’s one of the bounty hunters with the most depth and complexity, and there’s no getting away from the fact that he’s just a bad dude who loves his job. More than that though, Cad Bane is an exceptionally talented bounty hunter, with extraordinary combat capabilities.

The Star Wars bounty hunter managed to face off against Obi-Wan Kenobi and Quinlan Vos simultaneously, almost defeating them both and getting away without a scratch. The Star Wars character made his final appearance in The Book of Boba Fett, where he seems to have met his end. That’s a shame, because it means we might never get to hear that amazing voice again.

IG-11

No bounty hunter list is complete without a Star Wars droid. Here, the choice is between two: IG-11, and IG-88. Despite being indentitcal, there’s really no contest. Thanks to his role in the sci-fi series The Mandalorian, IG-11 wins hands down. He’s a ruthless spinning metal death machine with a penchant for self-destruction, and he acts as the perfect companion for Din Djarin.

When he is reprogrammed, IG-11 become to protector of Grogu, retaining all his merciless fighting skills. You do not want to get on the wrong side of him. The character also has one of the best deaths in Star Wars, and his self-sacrifice might seem cliched but it is genuinely effecting. Long live IG-11.

Jango Fett

There simply had to be a Fett on this list, but after the new Boba Fett series The Book of Boba Fett left a sour taste in our mouth it couldn’t be him. So, it passes on by default to Jango Fett who is still a worthy entry here.

In Attack of the Clones, Jango Fett had an epic, rain-soaked fight with Obi-Wan Kenobi (who has surely seen more than his fair of bounty hunter action) which culminated into the legendary space-chase with Slave 1 letting loose its seismic charges, resulting in one of the coolest moments in all of Star Wars. Jango Fett is also the clone-template for the entire clone army, so he arguably ended up being one of the most important – and recognisable – warriors in the galaxy before being decapitated by Mace Windu.

For more Star Wars fun, check out our guides to the Andor characters: Mon Mothma, Syril Karn, Luthen Rael, and Kino Loy.