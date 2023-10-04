This line just perfectly set up Ahsoka season 2, here’s why

Did the Ahsoka finale just set up Ahsoka season 2? Ahsoka has now come to an end, with the eighth and final installment giving us a titanic confrontation between our ragtag group of heroes and the assembled forces of Imperial menace Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Star Wars fans were treated to plenty of lightsaber combat, one of the best Star Wars villains in full tactician mode, and some deeply emotional moments featuring the Ahsoka cast. It’s thrilling enough to make you want to watch the Star Wars movies in order again, as well as going back through the animated Star Wars series to learn about everything you missed. What does Ahsoka’s white owl mean? What’s Baylan Skoll standing on?

But have we seen the last of these members of the Star Wars cast? Well, we think that there might well be an Ahsoka season 2 after all, and there’s one line of dialog in the final episode that lays the table perfectly for the continued adventures of the best Star Wars characters from this Disney Plus series. There are, of course, spoilers ahead for the finale.

How did the Ahsoka finale set up season 2?

In the Ahsoka ending, we see Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren left behind on Peridea while Ezra Bridger returns home. Ahsoka reassures Sabine that “Ezra is where he needs to be, and so are we.”

This simple exchange between our two protagonists makes it clear that there’s a lot more to come from this story. Ahsoka believes that there’s a reason for them to be on Peridea, and we’d expect that it relates to Sabine’s training as a Jedi.

We’ve seen Sabine’s powers grow throughout the Ahsoka series, culminating in her using the Force to recall her lightsaber in the finale, as well as being able to push Ezra onto Thrawn‘s ship using abilities she didn’t previously appear to possess.

Dave Filoni is fiddling with the notion of what Force-sensitivity means and who can become a Jedi. That’s a fascinating story thread to pull at in the future, and it provides a real hook for Ahsoka season 2. It’s arguably the kind of direction that the first season lacked, as much as we enjoyed ourselves watching it.

While the ongoing story of the returning Thrawn and the New Republic could be handled in Filoni’s upcoming movie or a different property, the continued adventures of Ahsoka and Sabine in their exile on Peridea appear primed to be the focus of Ahsoka season 2.

Will there be an Ahsoka season 2?

Ahsoka season 2 has not yet been confirmed, but we know Dave Filoni is working on a Star Wars movie set during this New Republic era. But with so many plot threads left hanging, we think Ahsoka season 2 is likely, too.

Among the crop of new Star Wars movies on the way, Filoni’s sounds like one of the most ambitious. He’s taking the New Republic era, which includes The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett as well as Ahsoka, and pulling it all together in a big-screen epic.

But we wouldn’t bet against a return to Ahsoka’s solo series, either. There are so many questions left to answer that we need more than a single movie to close this chapter. As long as the show has been popular enough on Disney Plus, we think Filoni will get the chance to answer those questions. After all, we have a new Bokken Jedi to train.

