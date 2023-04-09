Tales of the Jedi season 2 release date speculation, cast, and more

What is the Tales of the Jedi season 2 release date? We know that the Star Wars series is heading back to screens courtesy of an announcement by Dave Filoni at Star Wars Celebration. So that’s more from our favourite Jedi characters on the way, in animated form.

There’s a dizzying amount of Star Wars set to come our way in the next few years, with multiple Star Wars series and new Star Wars movies at various stages of production. Dave Filoni’s animated series Tales of the Jedi is just one of these, telling short stories based on some of the best Star Wars characters from the era of the Prequel Trilogy.

Filoni has revealed that the TV series is heading back to streaming services via Disney Plus, so you’ll definitely have questions about the Tales of the Jedi season 2 release date. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming sci-fi series, so buckle up Padawans and let’s jump in.

Tales of the Jedi season 2 release date speculation

As of April 2023, there is no confirmed Tales of the Jedi season 2 release date.

We do know, however, that the animated series is definitely returning to screens. Dave Filoni confirmed at Star Wars Celebration 2023 that Tales of the Jedi season 2 is coming soon.

The first season of Tales of the Jedi debuted on Disney Plus in October 2022, so a gap of a year seems reasonable and it’s possible that season 2 could arrive as soon as October 2023. Of course, all involved have a lot on their plate when it comes to future Star Wars projects, so it could be that we don’t see Tales of the Jedi season 2 until 2024.

Tales of the Jedi season 2 plot speculation

We don’t have any confirmed details on the Tales of the Jedi season 2 plot, as of April 2023.

However, we can make an educated guess that Tales of the Jedi season 2 will continue to focus on the characters of the Prequel Trilogy, as seen in Filoni’s other shows: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels.

The first season of Tales of the Jedi, over the course of six episodes, told short stories charting periods in the life of Count Dooku and Ahsoka Tano. Dooku’s arc followed his fall from being a part of the Jedi order to being seduced to the Dark Side by Emperor Palpatine. The Ahsoka stories, meanwhile, picked up different stages of her life, showing her as an infant as well as her eventual decision to join the Rebellion.

It’s not clear whether Tales of the Jedi season 2 will focus again on Ahsoka, but Dooku’s story seemed to be completed. In that case, Filoni is likely to select new characters from across the Star Wars timeline to be the focus of season 2.

Tales of the Jedi season 2 cast speculation

There are no confirmed cast members for Tales of the Jedi season 2, as of April 2023.

It feels likely that Ahsoka will continue to play some sort of role in Tales of the Jedi season 2, so long-time voice actor Ashley Eckstein is almost certainly going to return. James Arnold Taylor and Matt Lanter could also be back, as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker respectively, along with Dee Bradley Baker as clone trooper Captain Rex.

Fans will also hope that there might be a further exploration of Qui-Gon Jinn in the new series, with Liam Neeson voicing the character in Tales of the Jedi’s first season.

Tales of the Jedi season 2 possible cast list:

Ashley Eckstein as Ahsoka Tano

Liam Neeson as Qui-Gon Jinn

James Arnold Taylor as Obi-Wan Kenobi

Matt Lanter as Anakin Skywalker

Dee Bradley Baker as Captain Rex

Is there a Tales of the Jedi season 2 trailer?

There is no trailer for Tales of the Jedi season 2, as of April 2023. However, you can get a feel for the series by watching the trailer for the first season (above).

