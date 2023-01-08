Best Mandalorian characters in the Star Wars series

Who are the best Mandalorian characters? The Mandalorian is a great show, packed full of action, stakes, and tension. The two seasons of the series have shown once again that Star Wars can be so much fun, while Andor proves that it can have depth too.

So, alongside Andor season 1, The Mandalorian has taken up the mantle as one of the best Star Wars series around since the Star Wars movies ended on a dud note. The two are very different, and each excel in their own ways.

Now, with The Mandalorian season 3 release date right on the horizon we’ve decided to choose our picks for the best Star Wars characters in The Mandalorian. There’s plenty to choose from and when it comes to the best Mandalorian characters audiences are absolutely spoilt for choice.

Din Djarin

It’s rare that a Star Wars bounty hunter gets given the spotlight. However, after decades of minor appearances in Star Wars movies and TV series a bounty hunter has finally taken centre stage: Din Djarin.

Din Djarin is The Mandalorian himself. He’s a bounty hunter who’s skilled and ruthless in the face of his enemies, but compassionate and caring towards his friends. The Mandalorian is just as much about Din Djarin discovering his own sensitive side as it is about him blowing things up and blasting through his foes, and that’s what makes him so cool.

Moff Gideon

Any evil character played by Breaking Bad’s Giancarlo Esposito is an automatic win, and Moff Gideon is no exception. The man just knows how to be bad. The Star Wars villain is as menacing as they get, while never falling into caricature and provides a palpable threat all the way through The Mandalorian.

The growing rivalry between Moff Gideon and Din Djarin has become a highlight of the sci-fi series. Their clash at the end of The Mandalorian season 1 was a particular pulse-raising highlight, as was their duel in season 2 when Din Djarin took the darksaber. We can’t wait to see what’s next in store for Moff Gideon.

Baby Yoda

Yes, we know he’s really called Grogu. But let’s be honest, he’s always going to be known as Baby Yoda. While Din Djarin might be the main character, Baby Yoda is the real star of the show.

Despite his cute exterior, the green little Star Wars alien is immensely powerful with the Force, and it’s been a delight to watch him grow more confident with his powers under the mentorship of Din Djarin. We’re glad that after a brief stint of training with Luke Skywalker, Baby Yoda is back where he belongs: with his dangerous space dad.

Bo-Katan

Bo-Katan was an important character in Star Wars before she showed up in The Mandalorian season 2. In the animated series The Clone Wars, she was the sister of the ruler of Mandalore, Duchess Satine. That was, until Satine met her death.

In The Mandalorian, Bo-Katan is determined to take the darksaber from Moff Gideon, therefore becoming the rightful ruler of her planet. Her plans are put into jeopardy by Din Djarin who ends up with the weapon, meaning that The Mandalorian season 3 is set to see the two Mandalorians clash in painful, and unexpected ways.

Kuill

Kuill was the little Ugnaught who could. He played a vital role in The Mandalorian season 1, teaching Din Djarin how to ride a Blurrg and helping him to repair his Star Wars ship the Razor Crest after it was looted by Jawas.

Kuill was offered to join Din Djarin’s crew, but after a life of servitude all he wanted was freedom and peace. However, Din Djarin returned to Kuill to seek out his help once again, and the Ugnaught protected Baby Yoda to the best of his abilities before being gunned down by stormtroopers.

It was, genuinely, one of the most heartbreaking Star Wars scenes ever put to screen. We’re not crying, you are.

IG-11

Spinning is, famously, a good trick, and IG-11 had managed to turn it into a lethal art. In his introduction, the Star Wars droid waltzes through blaster fire, rotating 360 degrees to take out his opponents with precise shots. It’s just great.

The unhelpful robot bounty hunter is initially a hindrance to Din Djarin, but is re-programmed by Kuill (R.I.P) to protect the little Baby Yoda. He ends up sacrificing himself for Din Djarin’s crew, and gets one of the best Star Wars deaths around. IG-88 could only dream of such importance.

Greef Karga

Greef Karga is kind of a sleaze and a slime ball, but helped along by Carl Weathers’ performance, we still love him. He’s the man that bounty hunters go to pick up their targets, so it’s no surprise that he’s talented and devious in his own ways too.

While it starts off looking like Greef Karga’s selfishness might prevent him from helping Din Djarin when he needs it, he actually becomes an important and loyal friend. He saves Din Djarin on multiple occasions, and puts himself in harm’s way in the process. Under the surface, Greef Karga is a good man.

The Armorer

The Armorer is the Mandalorian who equips Din Djarin with all his shiny Beskar armour, and who gives him nifty upgrades like the whistling birds which he uses on his mission to save Baby Yoda. The Armorer serves as a protector of the Mandalorian culture, ensuring that traditions are passed down, and is also a badass warrior in her own right.

She uses her hammers to crack through stormtrooper armour, and is more than capable of holding her own in battle. She is also one of the few people who commands the total respect of Din Djarin, proving that she isn’t someone you want to be messing around with.

Migs Mayfeld

When Bill Burr showed up in The Mandalorian as ex-Imperial sharpshooter Migs Mayfeld, it was a surprise. And, it turned out to be a welcome one. As well as adding some levity to the series, Burr also brought a three dimensional character to life.

He might have betrayed Din Djarin in one of the best episodes of the first season, but he redeemed himself by playing a vital role in the refinery on Morak. The character could always show up again in the future, but even if that doesn’t happen, what we got from Migs Mayfeld was perfect.

The Client

Who knew Werner Herzog could play such a desperately evil, ruthless character so brilliantly? The Client is the villainous character who kicks everything off in The Mandalorian, when he recruits Din Djarin to secure a target for him in exchange for an enormous amount of Beskar.

That target ends up being Baby Yoda, who The Client is determined to conduct experiments on seemingly in some desire to unlock the secrets of the Force. Either way, what he threatens to do to the little alien is atrocious. We’re very glad that Din Djarin saw the light, and double crossed The Client to take Baby Yoda back into his own hands.

That's our rundown of the best characters in The Mandalorian.