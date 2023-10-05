Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 release date speculation and news

When’s the Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 release date? The Star Wars universe has never shied away from expanding out into other mediums, and some of their best stories have been in animated form. So fans of The Bad Batch, Dave Filoni’s animated tale, will be thrilled to hear that a season 3 is on the way.

This Star Wars series stepped away from the best Star Wars characters we’d seen before and gave us something new: the members of the Clone Force 99 (AKA: The Bad Batch). They were first introduced during The Clone Wars, and have since been gifted one of the best animated series in the franchise for their own adventure.

So, when’s the Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 release date, and what else do you need to know about the upcoming Disney Plus Star Wars series continuation? Well, strap in, because we’ve searched the farthest galaxies to find out everything we could.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 release date speculation

There’s no confirmed release date for Star Wars: The Bad Batch, but we know that it’ll be released on Disney Plus sometime in 2024.

The series renewal was announced in April 2023, along with the news that this would be the third and final season of The Bad Batch. Given that the series usually premieres at the beginning of the year, with seasons 1 and 2 having been released in May and January respectively, it looks likely that The Bad Batch season 3 will drop sometime in early 2024.

We can deduce that the majority of work has already been done on the season, since fans who attended Star Wars Celebration Europe in 2023 were shown a teaser trailer.

Who’s in the Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 cast?

The Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 cast hasn’t been officially confirmed just yet, but we expect the main cast, most notably Dee Bradley Baker, to return to finish out the series.

Dee Bradley Baker plays every member of The Bad Batch — Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Crosshair, and Echo — so it’d be pretty tricky not to bring him back. That’s some pretty impressive voiceover work right there!

Here’s the expected Star Wars The Bad Batch season 3 cast:

Dee Bradley Baker as all members of the Bad Batch

Michelle Ang as Omega

Ben Diskin as AZI-3

Stephen Stanton as Admiral Tarkin

Bob Bergen as Lama Su

Gwendoline Yeo as Nala Se

Noshir Dalal as Vice Admiral Rampart

Dahéli Hall as ES-04

Rhea Perlman as Ciddarin “Cid” Scaleback

Liam O’Brien as Bolo

Sam Riegel as Ketch

What’s Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 about?

We fully expect Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 to pick up on that immense cliffhanger from season 2, and see Clone Force 99 rescue Omega from the clutches of the Empire.

Season 2 ended on a wild note, with Tech sacrificing himself to save the rest of the group. On top of that, Omega was captured, meaning the remaining members of Clone Force 99 have some work to do when the new season picks back up.

The finale of season 2 also introduced Imperial scientist Emerie Karr, who was also revealed to be a clone herself, and also Omega’s sister. We know that Emperor Palpatine will be looking to continue with his cloning plot, and that The Bad Batch will likely be looking to get revenge for Cid’s betrayal in selling them out to the Empire.

“I’m here to say that there’s more wonders coming,” said Dee Bradley Baker at Star Wars Celebration. “There’s more fantastic episodes coming. More creatures, more drama, more evil, more hardship to overcome, and more friendship and more decisions that need to be made. I’m very, very excited for you to see what’s in store.”

Is there a Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 trailer?

There’s no trailer for Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 just yet, but we’re expecting one by the end of 2023.

As we said, members of the audience at Star Wars celebration were shown a special teaser trailer, so it’s only a matter of time before it’s released to the general public. In the meantime, you can watch the official sizzle reel from the first season below, to refresh your memory of what the show had to offer so far.

Where can I watch Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3?

Like everything else related to the galaxy, Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 will be available on Disney Plus when it drops.

The streaming service is currently where the other two seasons live, so there’s ample opportunity to catch up to the story so far. What’s more, there’s plenty else new on Disney Plus this month, including many more of the best Disney Plus shows!

How many Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 episodes will there be?

It’s not confirmed, but it’s very likely that Star Wars: The Bad Batch will consist of 16 episodes, much like the first two seasons.

We see no reason why Disney would change the formula at this point, unless they decide to either amp up the episode count for the final season or wrap things up in a short and sweet way. We’ll keep you update as and when we find out more.

For more from a galaxy far, far way, check out our guide on how to watch the Star Wars movies in order. You can also get to know the best Star Wars villains, and see who’s due an adventure with our breakdown of all the new Star Wars movies. We also have a guide to The Acolyte release date, if you’re looking for live-action.

Speaking of live-action, why not get to know the Ahsoka cast, or see how it came to an end with our Ahsoka episode 8 recap? We also have features on why the new Star Wars movie needs John Boyega, and why The Last Jedi is (still) the best Star Wars movie.