The Marvels release date, plot speculation, cast, and more

What is The Marvels’ release date? After Ms Marvel introduced us to the colourful world of Kamala Khan, hype for The Marvels, an upcoming MCU movie, has reached fever pitch. As well as picking up on the story of Carol Danvers following the first Captain Marvel movie, we will also be seeing what Monica Rambeau has gotten up to since gaining powers as a result of the Scarlet Witch’s Westview Hex altering her DNA in Wandavision.

The worlds of these three super-powered women are set to collide in The Marvels as they team up in a movie directed by Nia DaCosta, who is known for her work on acclaimed films such as the 2021 horror movie Candyman. With The Marvels release date still some time away, it might be a while until we get a trailer or concrete insight into the movie’s plot.

But in the meantime, with Easter eggs being dropped in Wandavision, Ms Marvel, previous Marvel comics and upcoming TV series Secret Invasion, we’ll be gathering all the tidbits of information that has come out about the Marvel movie and making some damn good guesses — so read on for your one-stop-shop on everything The Marvels.

the marvels release date

After a few delays and Phase 4 order reshuffling, Marvel has confirmed that The Marvels will be released in theatres on July 28, 2023.

In May 2022, Ms Marvel actor Iman Vellani revealed in an interview with Empire that she had finished shooting The Marvels, and that she had “found friends” in fellow co-stars Brie Larson (Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers) and Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau). Meanwhile, Nick Fury star Samuel L. Jackson, who appears to have been working closely with the Krulls since Spider-Man: Far From Home, revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live that he was involved in reshoots for the film that are set to take place in August 2022.

Yet, despite the reshoots, Marvel hasn’t announced or posted anything to suggest that the aforementioned release date will be pushed back further — so we’re confident that these reshoots won’t disrupt their planned schedule.

the marvels plot speculation

In the Ms Marvel post-credit scene it’s unclear whether Kamala shapeshifted into Carol (fans of the comics will know Kamala sued her powers to shapeshift into Danvers at one point), or if the two MCU characters actually traded places. Judging by the reaction to the Danvers shrine in Kamala’s room, we reckon it’s the latter. In which case, the movie will likely address the mystery of how Kamala and Carol swapped places.

Again, we’re betting they’ll take inspiration from a Marvel Comics storyline to do so. In Captain Marvel #16, the Kree Supreme intelligence awarded the original Captain Marvel (a Kree called Captain Mar-Vell) with Nega Bands: a powerful weapon which, if worn, can connect people who wear it to the Negative Zone, an alternate universe which has the potential to destroy Earth with its destructive energy.

Rick Jones, a human and former Avengers sidekick, also had one of the Nega Bands. When both Jones and Mar-Vell wore the Nega Bands, they ended up switching places — so we think that it’s possible that Kamala’s bangle and the second lost bangle are either Nega Bands themselves, or work in the same way as Nega Bands. This means that its possible Danvers either somehow obtained the second bangle, which is actually one of the Nega Bands, or obtained Nega Bands that work similarly/are somehow connected to the bangle. Makes sense? No? Welcome to the MCU.

Either way, it looks like Kamala and Carol purportedly swapping places will be linked to the Nega Bands, with the mysterious missing bangle and the pair’s cosmic connection being a focal point of the film. Further to this, with the Red Daggers telling Kamala how dangerous it was to open the Clandestine’s home dimension, we’re betting that the place the Clandestines hail from is actually the Negative Zone.

But it isn’t just Carol and Kamala in this MCU movie: we know that Monica Rambeau will also be returning and playing a key role in the story. As well as adjusting to the superpowers she obtained following the events of Wandavision, we imagine that the film will also address the resentment Monica holds towards Carol — with the SHIELD agent implying that she felt abandoned by Carol in Wandavision. The TV series also revealed that Maria Rambeau — Monica’s mother and Carol’s close friend and ally — died of cancer during the five-year period following The Snap.

It’s unclear if Carol knows about her death yet and if so, how it impacted her, but we’re sure that it’ll be a key plot point as the film tackles the rift between Monica and Carol. It’s just a question of how exactly Monica gets entangled in Carol and Kamala’s cosmic connection, and whether she’s a part of it too.

We’ll also be seeing the return of Nick Fury in the film, and given he’s set to play a prominent role in upcoming MCU series Secret Invasion, we’re betting that whatever goes down there will influence the plot of The Marvels, too.

the marvels cast speculation

Of course, with their similarly-cosmic powers, Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani, will be at the centre of The Marvels as their characters Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau, and Ms Marvel respectively.

With Carol inexplicably ending up in Kamala’s bedroom during the post-credit scene, we imagine we will be seeing some familiar faces from Ms Marvel, too — especially if the Nega Bands and Negative Zone end up being related to the Clandestine after all. According to the Radio Times, Saagar Shaikh, Zenobia Shroff, and Mohan Kapur, are confirmed to be reprising their roles as Kamala’s brother, mother, and father respectively.

Samuel L. Jackson is also confirmed to be returning as Nick Fury, while leaked pictures also suggest that Thor 4 star Tessa Thompson (Valkyrae) and Lashanna Lynch (Maria Rambeau) will be returning — although we suspect that if the rumours are true, Lynch’s role will be limited to flashback sequences given her character is dead. Zawe Ashton has also been cast in an undisclosed villain role, while Park Seo-joon is also set to join the movie in a mysterious role.

Here is the confirmed cast list for The Marvels as of now:

The Marvels cast

Brie Larson as Carol Danvers

Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan

Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau

Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury

Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan

Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan

Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan

Zawe Ashton in an undisclosed villain role

Park Seo-joon in an undisclosed role

You can watch Ms Marvel, Wandavision, and Captain Marvel on the streaming service Disney Plus now. Secret Invasion will premiere in November 2022.