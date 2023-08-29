Ahsoka has an important connection to Andor that makes her even cooler

Ahsoka is off to a good start. The latest Star Wars show is taking advantage of established characters from Rebels and Clone Wars, as well as tapping into the spiritual side of the universe.

We already think Ahsoka Tano is one of the best Star Wars characters with her nuanced approach to the force, her complicated history with Darth Vader, and her duel-wielded lightsabers, but this Andor connection adds to her backstory.

There is a direct connection between Ahsoka’s appearances across mediums and the earthy Disney Plus Star Wars series, and it all has to do with a tool of the Rebel Alliance.

Ahsoka was the first Rebel agent to use the ‘Fulcrum’ title, and it went on to be used further by several different Rebel informants and Empire defectors, including Cassian Andor.

Fulcrum was originally the name of a frequency used by Anakin Skywalker during the Clone Wars. Only a few allies were aware of it, including Ahsoka. Following Order 66, Ahsoka survived and took over Bail Organa’s intelligence network, which was part of the Rebellion’s humble beginnings, and adopted the codename.

In the Ahsoka novel, we hear her propose it to Bail when he asks, “What am I going to call you, if I can’t call you Ahsoka?” She responds, “Fulcrum. You can call me Fulcrum.” By 9 BBY in the Star Wars timeline, Fulcrums were using a symbol derived from Ahsoka’s forehead markings.

We see Hera Syndulla communicating with Fulcrum, who turned out to be Ahsoka, in the Rebels animated series, too. Sabine Wren and the rest of the team also learned of Fulcrum’s true identity when Ahsoka decided to reveal herself eventually. As for Andor, despite Ahsoka being presumed dead, the codename survived and would continue to be used by rebel operatives, including Alexsandr Kallus and Cassian!

