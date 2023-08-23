Ahsoka – Is Morgan Elsbeth a Nightsister?

Is Morgan Elsbeth a Nightsister in Ahsoka? Star Wars is back on our small screens, and the early signs for Ahsoka are very positive indeed. It’s an all-you-can-eat buffet for the most devoted Star Wars fans.

One of the aspects of Star Wars lore being brought to the surface, along with the continued adventures of Ahsoka Tano, is the existence of the Nightsisters of Dathomir. Fans of The Clone Wars, one of the best animated series on Disney Plus, will already be familiar with this order of witches, who gave us some of the best Star Wars villains in animated form.

They got a name-check in the first episode of Ahsoka, and you likely have a big question: is Morgan Elsbeth a Nightsister in Ahsoka? Well, let’s dive into the story of some of the best Star Wars characters to find out if they’re back to wield their magick again as part of the Ahsoka cast.

Is Morgan Elsbeth a Nightsister in Ahsoka?

Morgan Elsbeth revealed herself to be a descendant of the Nightsisters of Dathomir in the first episode of Ahsoka, though it’s not clear whether she’s a pure Nightsister at this stage.

Elsbeth has shown that she has access to some of the magick we’ve come to expect from the Nightsisters since they first showed how formidable they were during the Clone Wars before Count Dooku and General Grievous wiped them out.

However, we don’t know whether Elsbeth is a true Nightsister until we get the chance to spend more time with her. She doesn’t have the distinctive look of the witches, and, after all, the order was demolished a long time ago by the droid army of the Separatists, and there were very few survivors.

If Elsbeth really is a Nightsister, then she just became a potentially even more deadly foe for Ahsoka. The Jedi might have bested her once in The Mandalorian season 2, but it seems that Elsbeth was keeping some of her most devastating abilities under wraps.

