When does Ahsoka take place in Star Wars? It is time to get ready because we are all returning to a galaxy far, far away for a brand new story. However, before we get ready for Ahsoka’s upcoming spotlight moment, fans may be wondering how this upcoming spin-off series affects the current Star Wars timeline.

Star Wars is one of the biggest franchises in existence. Over the years, we’ve seen hit movies, A-listers join the Star Wars cast, and tons of delightful Star Wars series, building up an impressive world for all of us sci-fi fans. And now one of the best Star Wars characters is getting her big moment as the Ahsoka release date is racing to our small screens. But after seeing this hero in multiple shows already, such as Clone Wars, The Mandalorian, and more, even Jedi veterans may be confused about the upcoming show’s time period.

Well, fear not because we are here to help! Here is our guide explaining when Ahsoka takes place in Star Wars, giving you years and dates based on established Star Wars lore and more.

When does Ahsoka take place in Star Wars?

While there is no official confirmation on Ahsoka’s place in the Star Wars Timeline, by looking at past series in the IP, we know that the new show will take place sometime around 10 or 11 ABY.

This is because we know for sure that Ahsoka takes place after Rebels, and if we look at the other sci-fi series, The Mandalorian, in season 3, we get the information that Thrawn hasn’t officially returned yet. This is a massive revelation since Ahsoka’s story will see Ahsoka and Sabine Wren go up against the Star Wars villain – meaning he needs to be around for events to truly kick off.

Since The Mandalorian takes place five years after the original Star Wars trilogy (which was around 5 ABY), we know that Ahsoka will, at the earliest, be set in 10 ABY. We have seen her make appearances in Disney Plus shows such as the Book of Boba Fett and the Mandalorian, so it’s pretty safe to bet that there won’t be a massive time jump from these current series.

Still, technically we are in the dark with the House of Mouse keeping its lips sealed on a potential timeline confirmation. Fans will have to wait for the series to drop on Disney Plus on August 23 to find out for sure.

