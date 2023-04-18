The Mandalorian season 4 release date speculation, cast, and news

What is The Mandalorian season 4 release date? Din Djarin and Grogu’s (Baby Yoda to his friends) delightful adventures in a galaxy far, far away have helped to relight fans’ passion for Star Wars.

In The Mandalorian season 3, we saw the pair (with their Mandalorian friends) face off against the sinister Star Wars villain Moff Gideon in their attempt to reclaim Mandalore. Now, though, the third chapter in Din Djarin and Grogu’s story has come to a close, and people want to know what’s next.

Will we get more from the best Star Wars characters since Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker? Well, we’ve dug in the depths of the Jedi archive and the New Republic public library to bring you everything we know about The Mandalorian season 4 release date, cast, plot, and more. Warning spoilers for one of the best Star Wars series below…

The Mandalorian season 4 release date speculation

As of April 2023, we don’t know The Mandalorian season 4 release date, but Jon Favreau has confirmed it’s happening.

Speaking at Star Wars Celebration, Favreau explained he’s started writing the fourth season. Were we to guess, we imagine we’ll next see Din and Grogu in late 2024 or early 2025.

The Mandalorian season 4 cast speculation

While nothing’s been announced about The Mandalorian season 4 cast yet but you can’t have the show without Din and Grogu. So that means Pedro Pascal (and the stuntmen who also don the armour) have to return.

Similarly, Bo-Katan’s story has become so central to the story of The Mandalorian that we feel confident saying Katee Sackhoff will return as well.

Here’s who is likely to be in The Mandalorians season 4 cast:

Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin

Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan

Grogu as Grogu

The Mandalorian season 4 plot speculation

We don’t know The Mandalorian season 4 plot, but we can make a few educated guesses. The show will likely continue to explore Bo and Din’s attempts to reunite the scattered people of Mandalore.

As the series goes on and we get closer to Filoni’s new Star Wars movie, we’ll likely see a few familiar faces — like Ahsoka, Boba Fett, and possibly Jude Law’s character from Skeleton Crew — all make an appearance as we build up to that epic crossover.

The Mandalorian season 4 trailer

There is no Mandalorian season 4 trailer at the moment (give them a chance season 3 only just ended). If you’re desperate to see a minute-long clip with Din in it, you can watch The Mandalorian season 3 trailer below.

Where can I watch The Mandalorian season 4?

When The Mandalorian season 4 is eventually released, you’ll be able to watch it exclusively on Disney Plus. You can also watch every episode of The Mandalorian seasons 1-3 on Disney Plus now.

How many episodes of The Mandalorian season 4 will there be?

Every series of Din’s adventures thus far has had the same number of chapters, so it’s likely that The Mandalorian season 4 will follow suit and have eight episodes.

