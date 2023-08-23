Ahsoka — Who were the Nightsisters of Dathomir?

Who were the Nightsisters of Dathomir in Star Wars? Ahsoka is a Star Wars series that will continue to be unafraid of the past. It draws from the wider universe of Star Wars in both movie and TV form, with an ensemble drawn primarily from the animated series Star Wars Rebels. But the Nightsisters reach even further back than that.

Star Wars fans who are familiar with one of the franchise’s best animated series, The Clone Wars, will already be aware of the Nightsisters. But with the Ahsoka release date heralding a prominent mention for the Nightsisters, it looks as if the denizens of Dathomir are set to play some sort of role in the latest live-action Star Wars series.

We’re thrilled to see Ahsoka Tano take center stage as one of the best Star Wars characters finally gets her own Disney Plus series in which to shine. But as we learn more about the Ahsoka cast, it’s also worth delving into history to find out: who were the Nightsisters of Dathomir, and why are they so feared by the rest of the Star Wars cast?

Who were the Nightsisters of Dathomir?

The Nightsisters were a coven of witches with formidable magical powers who lived on the planet of Dathomir, which was also the homeworld of Darth Maul.

Though they were created as part of the 1994 Star Wars novel The Courtship of Princess Leia, TV viewers first met the Nightsisters in the third season of The Clone Wars when we learned that Asajj Ventress – one of the best Star Wars villains on the small screen – had been part of the coven, led by Mother Talzin.

Ventress and the Nightsisters joined forces to help the former get back at her former master, Count Dooku. But the assassination attempts went awry and Dooku sent in General Grievous, along with a droid army, to massacre the Nightsisters. Their powerful magic was no match for the sheer numbers of Grievous’ forces.

Mother Talzin was one of very few who survived the attack. She later helped to nurse her son Darth Maul back to health for his own campaign against the Sith who had left him behind.

We also saw the spirits of the Nightsisters in the Star Wars Rebels season three episode ‘Visions and Voices’, in which Maul and Jedi apprentice Ezra Bridger became unlikely allies in order to uncover hidden knowledge on Dathomir.

Are the Nightsisters in Ahsoka?

In Ahsoka, Morgan Elsbeth explains that her ancestors on Dathomir were the Nightsisters, though it’s not clear how much of their power she possesses.

Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto), who was introduced as ‘The Magistrate’ in The Mandalorian season 2, reveals in the first episode of Ahsoka that the temple visited by Ahsoka in search of a crucial star map was an important location built by her ancestors, the Nightsisters.

It looks as if Elsbeth will be a key player in the episodes to come and the search for big, blue baddie Grand Admiral Thrawn. So that means there might be more of the Nightsisters and we’ll almost certainly learn how powerful Elsbeth actually is. But Ahsoka has already bested her once, so we’re on the Jedi’s side.

For more on one of the best TV series for Star Wars fans, learn how Ahsoka was inspired by the best fantasy movie ever made and find out about the tweet that made Ahsoka happen.

Meanwhile, find out what you need to watch before Ahsoka and learn about when Ahsoka takes place in the Star Wars timeline. Of course, you should also be watching the Star Wars movies in order frequently. It’s the law.

As for the future, we’ve got plenty of information on the new Star Wars movies set to join the franchise very soon. You can also look ahead to the Andor season 2 release date, The Mandalorian season 4 release date, and the Star Wars Skeleton Crew release date.

Finally, we’re big Star Wars fans with big opinions and so we’d like to explain why the new Star Wars movie needs John Boyega and why George Lucas was right about Star Wars.