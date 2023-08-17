What do you need to watch before Ahsoka? All Star Wars series and more

Here’s every movie and series you need to watch before Ahsoka. Minor spoilers ahead, for Ahsoka’s story so far.

Star Wars is an absolute behemoth of a franchise, with 11 movies and a growing number of Disney Plus series all adding to the lore in new an intricate ways. As the Ahsoka release date gets closer, we’re preparing for the epic return of one of the best Star Wars characters. In the Ahsoka cast the Togruta is played by Rosario Dawson who will be responsible for tracking down Lars Mikkelsen’s villainous Grand Admiral Thrawn.

If that’s already sounding complicated to you, it’s because Ahsoka is a continuation of a story that began decades ago. It’s the latest chapter in her long tale, and unless you’ve seen her all the previous Star Wars series (and more) you might be left scratching your head. To help you out, here’s everything you need to watch before Ahsoka, with a short breakdown of what you need to know if you can’t cram it all in.

What you need to watch before Ahsoka

Chronologically speaking, Ahsoka’s story begins in an episode of the anthology series Tales of the Jedi. Then, she is introduced as Anakin’s Padawan in the animated movie The Clone Wars, before taking on a major role in the Clone Wars series. Another Tales of the Jedi episode shows Ahsoka training with Anakin during Clone Wars. In the final Tales of the Jedi episode, we see Bail Organa convincing Ahsoka to help the Rebellion.

Ahsoka then joined the cast of characters in the follow-up series Rebels. Ahsoka is primarily set to be a sequel to Rebels, which follows Ahsoka (now an ex-Jedi survivor of Order 66) and her involvement in the Rebellion. After the fall of the Galactic Empire, we see Ahsoka again in The Mandalorian season 2, and The Book of Boba Fett.

In these two shows we see Ahsoka continuing her hunt for Thrawn, and helping to train Baby Yoda (no, we won’t call him Grogu) with Luke Skywalker. That’s the end of Ahsoka’s chronological journey so far, and leads directly into the upcoming Ahsoka series.

The Star Wars movies and series you need to watch before Ahsoka, in chronological order:

Tales of the Jedi episode 1

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (movie)

The Clone Wars (seasons 1-7)

Tales of the Jedi episode 5

Tales of the Jedi episode 6

Rebels (seasons 1-4)

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 5

The Book of Boba Fett episode 6

But what about if you don’t have infinite time, and just want to watch the most important events in Ahsoka’s life before the new show? We’ve got you covered there, too.

The most important Ahsoka episodes, in chronological order

The Wrong Jedi (Clone Wars, season 5, episode 20)

Old Friends Not Forgotten (Clone Wars, season 7, episode 9)

The Phantom Apprentice (Clone Wars, season 7, episode 10)

Shattered (Clone Wars, season 7, episode 11)

Victory and Death (Clone Wars, season 7, episode 12)

Twilight of the Apprentice part 1 and 2 (Rebels, season 2, episodes 21–22)

The Jedi (The Mandalorian, season 2, episode 5)

Everything you need to know before you watch Ahsoka

In all likelihood, you’re not going to be able to watch all of that before the upcoming Ahsoka release date. What you really want is a short breakdown of what you actually need to know about the story of Ahsoka, before the show begins. Thankfully, we’ve got exactly that for you below, in two easy-to-understand paragraphs. No need to thank us.

Ahsoka is an ex-Jedi who trained as the Padawan to Anakin Skywalker during the Clone Wars. She quit the Jedi Order, however, and after Order 66 and the downfall of Anakin Skywalker she took herself into hiding. While in hiding, Ahsoka became an informant for the Rebellion, providing vital information to the scattered Rebel factions.

This brought her into conflict with her former master, now Darth Vader, and his Inquisitors. During a battle with Vader Ahsoka was transported through a portal into the World Between Worlds; a plane of existence which connects all time and space through the Force. She returned to the physical world, and after the fall of the Galactic Empire began her hunt for Grand Admiral Thrawn, who she knew was planning to resurrect the Empire.

