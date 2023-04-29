American Horror Story season 12 release date speculation, and news

What is the American Horror Story season 12 release date? The scariest anthology series on TV screens is coming right back, with creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk delivering another spooky tale. And this time, Halley Feiffer is serving as writer and showrunner for the new season.

Ever since it debuted in 2011, American Horror Story has been one of the best horror series on TV. Its status as an anthology series has meant that each new season can explore a completely different brand of terror, from gory homages to the best slasher movies to disturbing supernatural tales. Crucially, the new stories mean that one of the best TV series out there can always stay fresh.

So, with more than six months passing since season 11, you’ll want to know the American Horror Story season 12 release date. Here’s everything we know about the latest trip into terror, as we explore the new American Horror Story cast and what else you can expect from the chilling new season.

American Horror Story season 12 release date speculation

As of April 2023, we don’t know the American Horror Story season 12 release date, but it has been reported to premiere in summer 2023.

This season is based on a novel, called Delicate Condition, and that isn’t due out until August 2023. It’s unlikely that the season will premiere before the book’s release, so we’d imagine that August or even September 2023 will be the release date.

Previous seasons of American Horror Story have often debuted in September or October, including season 11 in October 2022. With that in mind, it could be a little later than summer. It has been reported that Murphy will announce the release date in June 2023, so we’ll keep you posted.

American Horror Story season 12 cast

As usual, the American Horror Story season 12 cast is an ensemble, including Emma Roberts, Cara Delevingne and Kim Kardashian.

American Horror Story has a revolving door of regular cast members, and we’d definitely expect some of them to join the ensemble for season 12. As of now, the only regular we know about is Emma Roberts, returning to the fold after four years.

There are a few very interesting names alongside her, though, with Cara Delevingne and Kim Kardashian both due to appear in the series. It’s not clear how big their roles will be, but there’s certainly a precedent for A-listers taking the series by storm. We all remember Lady Gaga.

American Horror Story season 12 cast list:

Emma Roberts

Cara Delevingne

Kim Kardashian

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

American Horror Story season 12 plot

The American Horror Story season 12 plot will be based on Danielle Valentine’s thriller novel Delicate Condition.

The book has been described as a feminist spin on the horror movie classic Rosemary’s Baby. It tells the story of a woman isolated in a snowy location, who becomes increasingly sure that some sort of malevolent figure has been following her in order to make sure that her unborn child never makes it into the world.

This will be the first time that a season of American Horror Story has been based on a book, so it should present a slightly different spin on what we have come to expect from one of the best thriller series out there.

Is there an American Horror Story season 12 trailer?

As of April 2023, there’s no American Horror Story season 12 trailer yet. You can see the trailer for season 11 above, for a taste of what Ryan Murphy’s dark world feels like.

Where can I watch American Horror Story season 12?

American Horror Story season 12 will air on FX in the USA, while audiences in the UK can stream the show via Disney Plus.

Just as with previous seasons of American Horror Story, cable network FX will carry the show in the USA. That network doesn’t exist in Britain, so UK audiences who subscribe to the streaming service Disney Plus will be able to watch the show. Previous seasons are currently streaming via the Disney-owned streamer Hulu in the USA.

How many episodes are in American Horror Story season 12?

We don’t know how many episodes there will be in American Horror Story season 12 just yet. Previous seasons have had anything between nine and 13 episodes. Both season 10 and season 11 had 10 episodes, so we’d expect American Horror Story season 12 to follow suit.

