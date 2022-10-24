House of the Dragon season 2 release date speculation, cast, and more

When is the House of the Dragon season 2 release date? Who would have thought it, ey? Game of Thrones is somehow back, and it’s actually really good. Set roughly two centuries before the War of the Five Kings and the coming of the Night King, the fantasy series takes us back to a Westeros ruled by the Targaryen family.

During this time, the House of the Dragon’s power is at its peak, and none of the great houses can challenge them. Yet the weak King Viserys plants the seed of his family’s doom when he names his daughter Rhaenyra Targaryen heir over his son Aegon II.

During the first season, we saw how the royal family slowly turned against each other as two factions, the Greens and the Blacks, attempted to claim the Iron Throne for themselves. It all came to a head when Viserys died, and a civil war broke out, but what does the future hold for the fantasy series? Here’s everything you need to know about the House of the Dragons season 2 release date.

House of the Dragon season 2 release date speculation

As of October 2022, we do not know the House of the Dragon season 2 release date. Production on the sophomore season has begun, though, and filming is reportedly set to start in the summer of next year.

Realistically, House of the Dragon season 2 is unlikely to air anytime before 2024, maybe very late 2023, but that would be an incredibly tight turnaround on a show that requires a lot of post-production work.

House of the Dragon season 2 cast speculation

The House of the Dragon cast members who survived season 1 will return in season 2. That includes Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, etc.

Check out the main House of the Dragon cast list below:

Emma D’Arcy as Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen

Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower

Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen

Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower

Eve Best as Rhaenys Targaryen

Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole

Steve Toussaint as Corlys Velaryon

Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria

Matthew Needham as Larys Strong

Tom Glynn-Carney as King Aegon II Targaryen

Ewan Mitchell as Aemond Targaryen

Harry Collett as Jacaerys Velaryon

Phia Saban as Helaena Targaryen

Unfortunately, two actors who are unlikely to return are Paddy Considine and Elliot Grihault, who played King Viserys and Prince Lucerys, respectively, as both their characters met their end in season 1.

We also know plenty of new faces will be introduced, including the Starks, although there’s no casting news on who’ll be playing the lords of Winterfell just yet.

House of the Dragon season 2 plot speculation

We know an awful lot about the House of the Dragon season 2 plot thanks to the book Fire and Blood that inspired the TV series. The show will likely pick up where the first season left off with Rhaenyra’s eldest son Jacaerys off trying to gather support for his mum.

From there, we’ll see the Targaryen civil war really heat up as the Blacks and Greens rampage across the Riverlands as they battle to claim the Iron Throne. We’re unsure quite how many seasons House of the Dragon will have, so it’s difficult to predict where the series will end, but if we were asked to guess, we think season 2 will end with Rhaenyra capturing King’s Landing.

If you love House of the Dragon, then check out our list of the best Game of Thrones characters or take a look at our guide to some of the series’ greatest dragons like Balerion the Black Dread, Vhagar, Vermithor, Arrax, and Meleys.