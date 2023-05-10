The Good Doctor season 7 release date speculation, cast, plot and news

What is The Good Doctor season 7 release date? After six seasons, there’s a lot that we know about The Good Doctor. We know all about its characters and story, and know we know that Shaun is surgeon; as he loves to tell us.

But when it comes to the upcoming The Good Doctor season 7, there’s plenty that we don’t know about the drama series. How will Shaun react to being a father? How will everyone react to the news of Andrews’ resignation? What medical conundrums will Shaun have to face? Most important of all: what is The Good Doctor season 7 release date and could it be impacted by the 2023 Writers Strike?

The Good Doctor season 7 release date speculation

The Good Doctor season 7 release date hasn’t yet been announced, however the series did get renewed and we anticipate the release date will be set for October 2023.

This estimate is based on the previous production and release schedule for the show, which has seen each new season of The Good Doctor debut in September, October, or November, and then run on until the spring. It’s a rapid turn around, especially for a series which has 20-episode seasons.

The only potential stumbling block could be 2023 Writers Strike. If this isn’t resolved soon, our estimated The Good Doctor season 7 release date will be pushed back for an indefinite period of time.

The Good Doctor season 7 cast speculation

The Good Doctor season 7 cast list will see most of the actors from season 6 return, with a few adjustments. The big question mark is around actors who played characters with ambiguous endings.

For example, now that Danny’s returned to Texas, will we continue to see him in the show or is his time in the spotlight over? That aside, we have a pretty good idea of who The Good Doctor season 7 cast will include.

The Good Doctor cast list speculation

Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy

Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman

Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews

Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park

Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick

Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim

Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo-Murphy

Bria Samoné Henderson as Dr. Jordan Allen

Noah Galvin as Dr. Asher Wolke

Brandon Larracuente as Dr. Danny Perez

That’s right: despite his recent popularity, there’ll be no Dr. Han. This list will be updated with more named as official confirmation comes through.

The Good Doctor season 7 plot speculation

Based on the events of the season just gone The Good Doctor season 7 plot will have to address the impact of fatherhood on Shaun, exploring how he navigates this while also continuing on with his work.

Of course, this also means we’ll get to see his relationship change with Lea too, watching how their dynamic shifts with the birth of little Steven.

Aside from that, the fallout of Andrews’ resignation will shake things up at the San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital, and Morgan’s similar situation will undoubtedly need some firm resolution.

That’s what we’re expecting from the end of season 6, and plenty more plot points will be introduced too to keep us on our toes.

The Good Doctor season 7 trailer speculation

There is no trailer for The Good Doctor season 7 yet. The trailer will likely drop much closer to the release date, which should be towards the end of the year. Until then, check out this emotional clip as a reminder.

Where can I watch The Good Doctor season 7?

While it’s not available to watch yet, The Good Doctor season 7 will be ready to watch on ABC via cable when new episodes drop. Until then, you can catch up with the previous seasons of the show on Hulu.

How many episodes will be in The Good Doctor season 7?

Based on previous seasons, we can expect The Good Doctor season 7 to feature around 20 episodes.

However, there could be a snag: if The Good Doctor begins production with the 2023 Writers Strike still unresolved, the season could be cut short. We’ve seen this with other shows in the past, and The Good Doctor season 7 could be one of the casualties this time round.

