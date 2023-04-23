Killers of the Flower Moon release date, cast, plot, and news

What is the Killers of the Flower Moon release date? A new Martin Scorsese crime drama is right on the horizon. Based on a novel, it is one of the most exciting upcoming releases of 2023.

The new movie, which will star Leonardo DiCaprio, Brendan Fraser, and Robert De Niro (what a cast) is anticipated to be one of the best movies of the year. And, as with any Martin Scorsese movie, its release comes with a lot of justified hype. After all, Scorsese is an Oscars veteran and the director of many of the best thriller movies ever made.

So, with that in mind, here’s what we know about the Killers of the Flower Moon release date, cast, plot, and much more.

Killers of the Flower Moon release date

The Killers of the Flower Moon release date is scheduled for October 6, 2023. On this date, it will debut in select theatres before receiving a wider theatrical release on October 20, 2023.

Prior to the Killers of the Flower Moon release date, the movie will debut at Cannes Film Festival in France on May 20, 2023. The Apple TV Plus movie will also release at some point on the streaming service, which should make that three and a half hour runtime a little more comfortable.

Killers of the Flower Moon plot

The Killers of the Flower Moon plot is based on the 2017 novel of the same name. The plot of the movie explores a series of murders of people from the Osage Native American tribe in the 1920s.

From there, a complex plot unfolds relating to oil deposits underneath Osage land, and the money that the Osage people are owed for selling the oil from the deposits. It also follows the newly formed FBI as it investigates the murders, and the subsequent trial of the suspected murderer.

Killers of the Flower Moon cast

The Killers of the Flower Moon cast is packed full of Hollywood’s biggest names, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Brendan Fraser. It will also feature a large supporting cast of Native American actors, with plenty of actors you’ll be bound to recognise.

The Killers of the Flower Moon cast includes:

Leonardo DiCaprio as Ernest Burkhart

Robert De Niro as William Hale

Jesse Plemons as Tom White

Lily Gladstone as Mollie Burkhart

Tantoo Cardinal as Lizzie Q

Brendan Fraser as W. S. Hamilton

John Lithgow as Prosecutor Leaward

Killers of the Flower Moon trailer

There is currently no Killers of the Flower Moon trailer. However, the Killers of the Flower Moon trailer is expected to drop soon ahead of its debut at the Cannes Film Festival.

Where can I watch Killers of the Flower Moon?

Killers of the Flower Moon will be available to watch in theatres upon its release. As an Apple TV Plus movie, it will also stream on the platform, however the date for when it will come to the service is not currently confirmed.

That’s it on Killers of the Flower Moon. For more movie magic, check out our picks for the best science fiction movies and best Robert De Niro movies. Or, you can learn more about the year’s biggest releases with our guide to the Barbie release date and the Oppenheimer release date.