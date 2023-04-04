The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 release date speculation, cast, and more

What is The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 release date? The Handmaid’s Tale, based on the Margaret Atwood novel of the same name, captured the attention of audiences with its eerily relevant themes when it was first released in 2017. Now, six years later, the show is finally drawing a close on the dystopian tale of abuse and power.

The Hulu drama series followed the story of June, AKA: Offred, as she found herself living in a radicalised world where women are possessions, and humanity has become unable to produce children, save for a select few. Since then, the characters have been through hell and back to try and fight for their freedom.

But with the story of The Handmaid’s Tale having developed into a complex web of stories, some so dark you’d easily consider it to be a horror series, what can we expect from the newest and final season? Here’s everything we know about The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 release date, cast, and more. (Spoilers for The Handmaid’s Tale season 5!)

The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 release date speculation

As it stands, there is no confirmed The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 release date, but don’t worry, because it’s coming. Each season of the show has premiered roughly one year after the other (with the exception of the years effected by the pandemic), so all signs are pointing to a late 2023/early 2024 release.

We do know that the sixth season will mark the finale of the thriller series, bringing the years-long story to a no doubt dramatic conclusion.

The season six announcement was made not only with an accompanying Instagram video of the cast analysing the series so far, but also in a statement from showrunner Bruce Miller, saying:

“It has been a true honour to tell the story of Margaret Atwood’s ground-breaking novel and chillingly relevant world, and we are thrilled to bring viewers a sixth and final season of The Handmaid’s Tale.”

However, since the statement was made in 2022, Miller has since stepped down as showrunner for the show’s final season. This is due to the fact that he will now be focusing on developing a spin-off series, The Testaments, based on the sequel of the Margaret Atwood novel. Miller will still remain in an executive producer and writing capacity, while Eric Tuchman and Yahlin Chang will take over as showrunners.

The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 cast speculation

Since the upcoming season is the last, we would expect most of the main players to return as part of The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 cast. That, naturally, includes Elisabeth Moss as June.

We would also hope to see Yvonne Strahovski back as Serena, since the crux of the show thus far has been the struggle for power between the two female leads.

It’s sadly been confirmed that Alexis Bledel won’t be returning to the show, however, after her screen-time being reduced in season four, and having been written out of the show entirely in season five. (In-show, it was revealed that the character of Emily had returned to Gilead.)

Here’s the expected The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 cast:

Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne

Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Waterford

Madeline Brewer as Janine

Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia

O-T Fagbenle as Luke

Max Minghella as Nick

Samira Wiley as Moira

Bradley Whitford as Commander Lawrence

Amanda Brugel as Rita

The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 plot speculation

Based on how season five ended, we can take a good guess as to what The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 plot would entail. Plus, we also have a decent insight into what the finale might involve based on previous comments from Bruce Miller.

“We’re going to wrap it up on our own terms. It’s something we never get with just the way the business is set up. And also, more importantly, not something everyone would give to the audience. But I have the benefit of having had two things. I have a book,” he says [via Digital Spy].

“The book and the author is very much alive and very helpful to me. So we sit and chat about it. You’re feeling things are going to run out. And it’s also a book called The Handmaid’s Tale. You know what it’s about. It’s not called Serena Joy’s Tale. It’s The Handmaid’s Tale, and it’s about her. So I think those things really, really help, because you’re kind of limited. So you know where your end is.”

We imagine season six would build upon the relationship between June and Nick, given that their relationship has been building up across the seasons in a tantalising way. Plus, season five ending with the implied breakdown of Nick’s marriage to Rose, it’s pretty clear that he’s not quite over June. We doubt that’s going to go well for him.

The finale will no doubt also be a tremendous confrontation between June and Serena, especially after June brutally murdered Serena’s husband (and June’s former employer). After Serena was forced to confront the mutilated body of Fred, we doubt she’s going to forgive and forget.

The closing episode of season five accumulated in June and Nicole managing to catch a ride on a train after Luke realises he won’t be able to get past the police looking for him, and sacrifices himself to be detained. But… Serena is also on the train with Noah. Yikes.

