Hacks season 3 release date speculation, cast, plot, trailer, and more

What is the Hacks season 3 release date? Fans of the HBO Max series will be eagerly awaiting the return of stand-up comedy legend Deborah Vance and her unlikely comedy writer buddy Ava Daniels, as the comedy-drama series winds its way back to the small screen.

The HBO Max comedy series stars Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder as the unlikely work buddies, who join together to bring Deborah Vance back to stardom. It’s a TV series which has been hugely popular for the streaming service, so it’s no surprise that the drama series is back for a third season.

Fortunately for you, we are here to answer your burning questions about the Hacks season 3 release date, as well as who will be in the cast, where the plot might go and when you can see a Hacks season 3 trailer.

Hacks season 3 release date speculation

There is not an official Hacks season 3 release date, as of March 2023.

However, the previous release plan of the show means we can take an educated guess at when it will return. Hacks season 1 premiered in May 2021, and Hacks season 2 premiered in May 2022. So it wouldn’t take a genius to pencil in May 2023 as a decent guess for when the Hacks season 3 release date might be. Filming began in late 2022 and continued into early 2023.

Obviously, this is still in the realm of speculation. We will update this guide when we know more about the Hacks season 3 release date.

Hacks season 3 plot speculation

We don’t know much about the Hacks season 3 plot as of March 2023, but we do know there will be a one-year time jump.

The emotional Hacks season 2 ending featured Deborah firing Ava as her writer, in the wake of the huge success of her stand-up comedy special on DVD. Deborah makes the decision in order to allow her friend to pursue her own work away from her shadow.

Paul W. Downs, one of the show’s creators, told Deadline that the new series will move forward in time, in a departure from the previous seasons directly following each other. He said: “We do start a year after we left our girls. So there’s a jump in time. A lot has happened.”

Downs also teased that “we don’t know if they waited” to see each other again, or whether they have reconnected during the year in which we haven’t seen them.

At the Golden Globes in January 2023, Smart provided a tease of her own in an interview with E! News, in which she said there might be a “possible new love interest” for Deborah in Hacks season 3.

Hacks season 3 cast speculation

Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder will return as Deborah and Ava, but the rest of the Hacks season 3 cast is yet to be confirmed as of March 2023.

Universal Television president Erin Underhill told Deadline when the Hacks renewal was announced that she was excited to show “what’s next for Deborah, Ava and the rest of our outstanding ensemble”. So it’s safe to say there will be plenty of other returning cast members, though they’re yet to be confirmed.

We’d expect heavy hitters like Marcus (Carl Clemons-Hopkins), Jimmy (a role in front of the camera for showrunner Downs), and Kayla (Megan Stalter) to be among the returning faces.

Hacks season 3 possible cast list:

Jean Smart as Deborah Vance

Hannah Einbinder as Ava Daniels

Carl Clemons-Hopkins as Marcus

Paul W. Downs as Jimmy LuSaque Jr.

Megan Stalter as Kayla Schaeffer

Hacks season 3 trailer speculation

There is not currently a Hacks season 3 trailer, as of March 2023.

While you’re waiting for a first look at Hacks season 3, you can take a look back at the Hacks season 2 trailer, to see Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder in all their hilarious glory.

