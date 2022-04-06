Daredevil season 4 – is the Marvel series coming back on Disney Plus?

Is Daredevil season 4 coming out? Now that the Marvel Netflix series are all on Disney Plus, and we’ve had both Vincent D’Onofrio and Charlie Cox formally join the MCU, the Man Without Fear seems destined to get another headline outing.

Based on the Marvel hero of the same name, the Netflix adaptation of Daredevil followed the masked vigilante in his efforts to clean up Hell’s Kitchen in New York. By day, he was Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer, but by night he’d don a costume and use his heightened sense to fight organised crime in ways the system failed to.

The show first premiered on the streaming service back in 2015 and was heralded for its dark tone, and intense interpretation of the character. It was discontinued in 2018, after Netflix’s contract with Marvel expired. Now all signs point to us getting more via Disney Plus. When can you expect Daredevil’s return? We’ve gathered every clue we can find about Hell Kitchen’s defender, and put it all together for you.

Daredevil season 4 release date: when will Daredevil season 4 come out?

Right now, there is no confirmed release date for Daredevil season 4. However, there is good news because Production Weekly reported that a Daredevil reboot is in the works from producers Kevin Feige and Chris Gray. This comes after weeks of speculation that some form of continuation was in the offing.

Couple this with a costume designer on Hawkeye spin-off Echo stating on her resume that she’s making costumes for Vincent D’Onofrio and Charlie Cox, and it all sounds like something is afoot in Hell’s Kitchen. There have been reports that cameras could start rolling later this year, but it’s all based on insider hearsay for the time being – watch this space.

Daredevil season 4 trailer: is there a trailer for Daredevil season 4?

Do existing episodes of TV count? Wilson Fisk’s appearance in Hawkeye feels like a preamble to more Daredevil. He’s rebuilding his empire, and it’s not going very well. When he starts taking that out on those around him, who might stop him?

Otherwise, we’ve had no teaser or anything, because nothing’s been filmed that we’re aware of. Don’t expect one so soon, either. Marvel and Disney haven’t even announced it yet, and with the MCU Phase 4 slate packed as is, it might be a while before Daredevil takes the spotlight again.

Daredevil season 4 plot: what will happen in Daredevil season 4?

It’s anyone’s guess what a new season of Daredevil might look like, partially due to the change of platform. Now firmly embedded in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there might be more emphasis on the franchise at large, and at the very least, we can probably expect a slight tonal shift so as to not be quite as gritty as the Netflix version.

That all said, expect more of Matt trying to take down Wilson, who’s up to some nefarious scheme or other. It’ll be the other villains that pop up that will make the difference. Bullseye is due a comeback, after we last saw him getting his spine fixed at the end of season 3.

Mr Fear and Jester are other options, both presenting leftfield challenges to Matt and his distinct moral code. Whomever it is, we can be sure all roads will lead back to the Kingpin.

Daredevil season 4 cast: who will be in Daredevil season 4?

We know Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio are definitely in, as they’ve already shown up in other MCU productions. The question is whether other regulars will reappear. Deborah Ann Woll, and Elden Henson would be expected, as Matt’s best friends, Karen Page and Franklin ‘Foggy’ Nelson, respectively.

Beyond that, it’s a guessing game. Kate Bishop could show up, since there’s already that connection from Hawkeye. Echo isn’t unlikely, either. Could we see some of the Defenders, like Luke Cage, The Punisher, or Jessica Jones? Definitely possible – we’ll have to wait and see.

That's everything we know on Daredevil season 4.