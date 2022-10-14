Rings of Power season 2 release date speculation, plot, cast and more

What is The Rings of Power season 2 release date? Amazon Prime’s fantasy series based on JRR Tolkien’s Work, The Rings of Power, has given fans plenty to talk about and look forward to. Be it with magic, battles, and a big Lord of the Rings character Sauron reveal, it is safe to say that even though season 1 just wrapped, we are already dying for more.

Luckily, The Rings of Power season 2 has been given the greenlight, and the show officially renewed over at Amazon – with filming for the next chapter in the epic saga already kicking off too. That means more dwarves, elves, and a wizard or two are heading back to our small screens in the near future! But, even though we know that the TV series is coming back, a lot of details about its production is still unknown.

With that in mind, The Digital Fix has put on its Tolkien hat and is ready to answer all your questions about the hit show. From The Rings of Power season 2 release date, cast, plot and more, here is everything we know about Amazon’s next outing in Middle-earth.

The Rings of Power season 2 release date speculation

The Rings of Power season 2 is definitely on its way! But, unfortunately, we don’t know when exactly it will be dropping on our small screens.

Filming for season 2 kicked off in October 2022, but even with production now underway, it will likely be a while till we get to return to Middle-earth. Season 1 of The Rings of Power took 18 months to film. Granted, Covid-19 may have made the process longer, but considering how the TV series is moving filming from New Zealand to England and will have to allow time for set building and CGI work, we are willing to bet that it will be a long process too.

Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke also told Variety, that while she understands peoples want for more, the team aren’t going to rush season 2 for the sake of quality.

“The production team is working on season 2 now. We’re going to get that out into the world as soon as we can,” she said. “We want the shortest time possible between seasons, but we want to keep the bar just as high. So it’ll take what it takes. But there’s been some urgency around moving quickly, which is why these guys have been writing all through their hiatus. We’re moving fast.”

With this in mind, a 2024 release date for The Rings of Power season 2 seems to be realistic. However, this is just speculation on our part. We will be sure to update you as soon as we know more!

The Rings of Power season 2 plot speculation

Thanks to the events of The Rings of Power episode 8, we have plenty of cliffhangers that need answering and will no doubt appear in the plot of The Rings of Power season 2.

The first story point likely to show up in season 2 is with Adar and his orcs, who will likely clash with Sauron as he returns to Mordor. In season one, it was revealed that Halbrand was, in fact, Sauron, and the last we saw of the disguised dark Lord, he was walking through the fiery Southlands where Adar resides. We previously saw the two come to blows, and there is obviously a dark history between them that we can’t wait to learn more about.

Speaking about Halbrand’s identity, Galadriel must be fuming after his betrayal, and the hunt for Sauron is likely to kick up a gear. The two had a semi-romantic relationship, and nothing is scarier than a badass elf scorned. However, Galadriel may be shifting on the romantic interest front.

In season 1, it was hinted that she believed her husband Celeborn was dead, but as he appears in the Lord of the Rings movies and the two are meant to have a child together (who will be Elrond‘s wife and mother of Arwen) we are sure that he is alive and will likely show his face to his wife again…Do I sense a love triangle brewing? It’s all very spicy, isn’t it?

The other big plot point is the Rings of Power. Three Rings of Power have been made, meaning that we will see either the Seven Dwarf Rings or Nine Rings of Men being created in the second season. Elrond and Durin will likely work together on this front, as we suspect the half-elf will tell his bestie about the creation of the three Elf rings. We are also expecting to see Durin come to blows with his father once again, as more Mithril will be needed too.

Speaking at a press conference (via RadioTimes), showrunner Patrick McKay said: “The second season is very much about more rings. The song at the end [of season 1], by Fiona Apple – which is like crazy dream come true – suggests there’s Three, then there’s Seven. Why would the Dwarves be desperate for rings? And how do they get seduced? And how do they get fooled? And then Men is an even more complex story.”

“There are Nine leaders of Men who want power, and so each of those rings and the forging of them is not just like, ‘Now the magic thing got made’, but a story to be told,” he continued. “And I think there are other stories to be told as well, but certainly, we’ve kicked it off, and next season is gonna go deeper into it.”

On top of all the above information, we also have the Stranger and the Harfoot Nori travelling for some mysterious reason, and of course, Numenor looks as if it will have its hands full with a power struggle following its king’s death. So yeah, it looks like The Rings of Power season 2 will have an exciting and packed plot, to say the least.

The Rings of Power season 2 cast

Since there weren’t any major deaths at the end of The Rings of Power season 1, it is safe to say that the majority of the cast will be returning for the next chapter of the story.

This means that fans can look forward to seeing Morfydd Clark as the elf Galadriel, Robert Aramayo as Elrond, Daniel Weyman as The Stranger, and Ismael Cruz Córdova as Arondir again and more.

Here is the main cast list for Rings of Power season 2:

Morfydd Clark as Galadriel

Charlie Vickers as Halbrand/Sauron

Joseph Mawle as Adar

Robert Aramayo as Elrond

Daniel Weyman as The Stranger

Markella Kavenagh as Nori Brandyfoot

Benjamin Walker as Gil-galad

Charles Edwards as Celebrimbor

Owain Arthur as Prince Durin

Sophia Nomvete as Princess Disa

Peter Mullan as King Durin III

Ismael Cruz Córdova as Arondir

Nazanin Boniadi as Bronwyn

Tyroe Muhafidin as Theo

Cynthia Addai-Robinson as Queen Regent Míriel

Trystan Gravelle as Pharazôn

Lloyd Owen as Elendil

Maxim Baldry as Isildur

Ema Horvath as Eärien

Leon Wadham as Kemen

It does seem that season 2 will be seeing fewer Harfoots, though, I’m afraid. Nori and the Stranger left the small-statured lot at the end of season 1, so it’s unlikely that their paths will cross for quite some time. One of the only deaths in the series so far was the Harfoot named Sadoc Burrows (Sir Lenny Henry), so I don’t think the rest of the Harfoots will be following the Stranger or Nori anytime soon.

Besides these returning faces above who managed to survive The Rings of Power season 1, we are expecting to see more new characters. The biggest anticipation is Celeborn – Galadriel’s husband. While he hasn’t been confirmed, it is canon-breaking if he is actually dead, as his granddaughter Arwen (Aragorn’s future wife and queen) wouldn’t exist. So we are betting Celeborn will be cast at some point – stay tuned for updates.

And there you have it, fantasy folks! Everything you need to know about The Rings of Power season 2 release date.