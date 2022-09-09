Cobra Kai season 6 release date speculation, plot, cast, more

What is the Cobra Kai season 6 release date? The battle for the soul of the Valley raged on throughout season 5 of the TV series as Daniel, Johnny, and the kids all reeled from the aftermath of Cobra Kai winning the All-Valley. With Cobra Kai making good on its promise of world domination, the stakes were higher than ever as the wave of destruction that follows Cobra Kai karate continued.

Season 5’s ending promised plenty of more loose ends and adventures to tie up for the gang down at Miyagi Do/Eagle Fang/Miyagi Fang (?), but what’s the next stage of this epic karate turf war? Will good or evil prevail? Well, if you’re wondering about the potential Cobra Kai season 6 release date and other information about the drama series, then you’ve come to the right place.

But before we go any further, we’re showing you some mercy by telling you that this guide will contain spoilers for the latest season of the Netflix series, so if you need to strike first and watch season 5, bookmark this page and come back.

Cobra Kai season 6 release date speculation

Unfortunately, Netflix haven’t officially announced a season 6 for Cobra Kai yet.

The good news is, showrunner Jon Hurwitz definitely has ideas for a season 6 in mind. In response to a fan on Twitter, he wrote, “Season 6 has not yet been written. Will get on that after filming Obliterated, but lots of kickass ideas already percolating!”

The output for the last couple of seasons has been faster than usual, with Cobra Kai even filming two seasons back-to-back, but even if a season 6 is commissioned, we can probably expect a slightly longer gap between seasons than we’ve seen so far.

Given that Cobra Kai often occupies a January or September release slot, the earliest we can probably expect a new season of Cobra Kai is September 2023 — or, in a more likely scenario, January 2024.

Cobra Kai season 6 plot speculation

Again, no season 6 of Cobra Kai has been greenlit yet, so it’s hard to know for sure what the plot would entail — but season 5 gave us plenty of material.

Although season 5 ended with Cobra Kai renouncing their dodgy dojo and tossing their gis at Silver, Miyagi Do/Eagle Fang/Miyagi Fang still seem to be going strong, as they take their karate to the Sekai Taikai international championships.

Johnny (William Zabka) and Daniel (Ralph Macchio) definitely grew closer as friends without competing dojos, but could the stress of the Sekai Taikai reignite their rivalry? There’s also the fact that while Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) is behind bars, Cobra Kai’s other founder, John Kresse (Martin Kove), has escaped from jail after faking his own death with the help of some red jello.

Silver might be defeated, but knowing Kreese, he will definitely have revenge in mind when he (inevitably) returns to the Valley, especially with Daniel and Johnny tricking him into sharing secrets about Silver.

And then there’s his relationship with Tory, which became strained after she became his mole at a great personal cost. As for Tory (Peyton List), while she’s in a tentative truce with Samantha (Mary Mouser), it’s questionable how long that’ll last — and other Cobra Kai kids like Kenny (Dallas Dupree Young) likely have a long journey ahead of them to undo the rage drummed into them like their senseis.

While the kids are focussed on the Sekai Taikai, Johnny will likely continue to prepare for his child with Carmen (Vanessa Rubio) — which will be the half-brother of both Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) and Robbie (Tanner Buchanan) — and hopefully, we might see what happened after Chozen (Yuji Don Okumoto) drunk-dialed Kumiko (Tamlyn Tomita) to confess his love to her.

With no Cobra Kai dojo, a potential season 6 would look very different — but it certainly wouldn’t run short on drama.

Cobra Kai season 6 cast speculation

If a Cobra Kai season 6 is greenlit, it seems likely that most, if not all of the main players will be back. Although season 5 ended with Terry Silver being hauled to jail, we have a feeling that he won’t be staying in there for long — or, like with Kreese, they may well show what life is like for him in prison.

Silver recruited a lot of new senseis in Cobra Kai season 5 — but with all his students abandoning him, and him being, you know, in jail, it’s unlikely we’ll be seeing more of them in season 6. However, Kim Da-Eun (Alicia Hannah-Kim) seemed as determined as Silver to preserve Cobra Kai’s legacy and bolster her grandfather’s own style of karate — so she might not give up so easily.

Still, this is Cobra Kai, so anything can happen. Along with the odd surprise cameo, we can expect the core cast to return, so here’s our predictions for season 6:

Cobra Kai season 6 speculative cast

Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso

William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence

Martin Kove as John Kreese

Yuji Don Okumoto as Chozen Toguchi

Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz

Courtney Henggeler as Amanda LaRusso

Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso

Griffin Santopietro as Anthony LaRusso

Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene

Jacob Bertrand as Eli ‘Hawk’ Moskowitz

Peyton List as Tory Schwarber

Gianni DeCenzo as Demetri Alexopoulos

Dallas Dupree Young as Kenny

Vanessa Rubio as Carmen Diaz

Thomas Ian Griffith as Terry Silver

Paul Walter Hauser as Stingray

All five seasons of Cobra Kai are now streaming on Netflix — but if you’re looking for more fight scenes and general bad-assery, check out our guide to the best action movies.