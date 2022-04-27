Severance season 2 release date, trailer, cast, and more

When is the Severance season 2 release date? Created by Dan Erickson and directed by Ben Stiller and Aoife McArdle, the sci-fi series, Severance has taken the world by storm since debuting on streaming service Apple TV Plus in 2022. Part Black Mirror, part The Office Severance tells the story of the biotech corporation Lumon Industries.

The company has invented a bold new procedure that will create the ultimate work-life balance. It’s called “severance”, and it’s an operation that removes an employee’s home memories from their work memories. The TV series follows four employees who’ve undergone the procedure – Mark, Helly, Irving, and Dylan – as they learn to live as essentially two different people.

However, Lumon seems to have ulterior motives for this experiment which brings us on to the second season. A war between our hero’s “Innies” and “Outies” seems to be looming, but is that what will happen? Here’s everything we know about the Severance season 2 release date, plot, cast, and more.

When is the Severance season 2 release date?

Severance season 2 does not have a release date yet. Don’t worry, though, the sci-fi series is definitely returning. Severance season 2 was given the green light before the first had even ended. Director Ben Stiller has teased there may be even more series to come after the second as well.

“It has been a long road bringing Severance to television. I first read Dan’s pilot over five years ago,” Stiller told Variety. “It has always been a multi-season story, and I’m really happy we get to continue it. I’m grateful to our partners at Apple TV Plus who have been behind it the whole way.”

Is there a Severance season 2 trailer?

Sorry, the folks working on Severance are taking a well-earned break right now (I hope they remember their work), so there’s no trailer. We’ll update this article as soon as Severance season 2 gets a teaser, so keep this bookmarked.

If you’re absolutely desperate to get back to the Lumon Industries office again, you can check out the 12 second long season 2 announcement video below, but be warned, it doesn’t offer much insight into the upcoming series.

What’s the plot of Severance season 2?

Honestly, the first series of Severance was much a mind-bender it’s hard to know where things will go in season 2. That said, the last episode gave us a few clues as to where the show might be going.

At the end of season 1, Mark learns that his supposedly dead wife is actually very much alive. Obviously, that’s something that’s going to run through Severance’s sophomore season, even if our main characters do have a tendency to forget what’s going on in their personal lives.

We imagine we’ll see the fallout of Helly’s disastrous appearance at the party her father – Jame Eagan, the current Lumon Industries CEO – threw at the end of season 1. Similarly, we like to think that what Irving learned about Burt will be picked up in season 2, but the whole wiping memories thing makes it difficult to predict what will happen.

We’re also desperate to find out what happened to Dylan. Things didn’t look good for the microdata refiner when we last saw him but we do know he’ll be back in season 2.

Who’s in the Severance season 2 cast?

When Apple TV Plus announced the season 2 renewal, they also revealed that the four main office employees would be returning. That’s Mark (Adam Scott), Helly (Britt Lower), Dylan (Zach Cherry) and Irving (John Turturro) for those unsure.

Patricia Arquette has also been confirmed to reprise the role of office manager Mrs Cobel while Tramell Tillman will return as Seth Milchick, We don’t know if Christopher Walken will be back as Burt, Irving’s would-be suitor, but we hope so, considering how their story ended.

Here’s the confirmed Severance season 2 cast:

Adam Scott – Mark Scout

Britt Lower – Helly Riggs

Zach Cherry – Dylan George

John Turturro – Irving Bailiff

Patricia Arquette – Harmony Cobel

Tramell Tillman – Seth Milchick

Considering what Mark learned in the last episode as well, we can probably expect to see a little more from Dichen Lachman as Ms Casey.

Where can I watch Severance Season 2?

Severance season 2 will stream exclusively on Apple TV Plus when they’re released. It’s likely that the episodes will be dropped weekly as that’s the streaming service’s preferred way of distributing content.

If you’ve not seen the first season of Severance and have only stumbled across this article in the hopes of learning more about the series so you can connect with your co-workers, then we’ve got you’re back. You can subscribe to Apple TV Plus here and watch all nine episodes for yourself now.